Interesting and Humour - page 1863

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peripatetikos:

There's one here who doesn't like cats). Cats are the best animals in the world! Cats are even stronger than bears!)


Oh, come on! He loves them, but he disguises his love.

Now I just realized what a "Yoshkin cat" is!

[Deleted]  
A rally against Caucasophobia is being prepared in Moscow

Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports that an application to hold a mass rally may be submitted to the mayor's office in the near future. Representatives of North Caucasus social movements, dissatisfied with the current state policy, are organizing the rally. Representatives of Central Asian diasporas have also recently announced their willingness to hold similar events. The organisers say Manezhnaya Square is the best place for the event.

Somebody's starting to make a stand))).

[Deleted]  
Contender:

Oh, come on! He loves them, but he's disguising his love.


Pretty well disguises it.)))
 
 
 
MoneyJinn:

The same can be said of Orthodox icons by anyone with a distant relationship to Christianity.


If a herd of morons erects monuments to a barbarian who drowned the country in blood in the status of an icon, that is their problem.
 
Contender:

Who here is against cats?


peripatetikos:

There's one here who doesn't like cats). Cats are the best animals in the world! Cats are even stronger than bears!)


Oh, don't be such a cheap twist.

A domestic cat is a stain on the noble feline family.

The only thing worse is Lenin.

 
 
 
http://top.rbc.ru/economics/10/12/2013/893841.shtml
Евростат: На грани бедности в Европе находятся 125 млн человек
Евростат: На грани бедности в Европе находятся 125 млн человек
  • www.rbc.ru
Евростат: На грани бедности в Европе находятся 125 млн человек. На грани бедности или социальной отчужденности (маргинализации) в 2012г. находились около 124,5 млн человек или 24,8% жителей ...
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