Interesting and Humour - page 1775
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I, as a free man, can afford to answer an unasked question.
Oh, yeah, sure. It's okay to take a question in a quote, but talk about the weather.
Are you referring to yourself?
James Last & Richard Clayderman - Sacrifice
Richard Clyderman - real name Philippe Paget - is a world-renowned arranger and performer. Many of the works we hear on television, such as programme introductions, that we are used to, are performed by him.
Are you referring to yourself?
Who decided? Or do you think everyone is just waiting with open arms for Ukraine to decide something there:)))?
I am not part of the backstage circles of politicians, so I can't say who decided.
But I can read between the lines of a TV interview that Yanukovich sees no threat in popular revolts, while a revolutionary situation is ripe in Ukraine (a classic Kerensky mistake).
So the EU is actually talking to the wrong person.
Tyahnybok (the leader of the nationalists of VO Svoboda) was asked a question during an interview:
How do you plan to withdraw from the action? If they sign the SA with the EU it is clear, victory and all that, and if not?
He cunningly replied: The revolutionary situation is not created by the politicians, it is created by the people, and the politicians only channel the people's anger.
The slyness is that modern technologies for controlling the masses are quite good at creating a revolutionary situation. In fact Tyahnybok has indicated that if the CA is not signed Ukraine will face a change of power.
But since Yanukovych still believes that he is the toughest gamadar, he will miss the situation, and it is already visible with the naked eye. They have quietly blown off steam from the two previous Maidans and hoped to do the same here, but something has gone wrong.
And that's not the way things are going. It is simply the concrete executors of the will of the father of all Ukrainians who are blatantly sabotaging at all echelons. In word of mouth the orders are carried out, but on the principle of "two of a kind", chop and knead, and they are zealously chopping dough and kneading firewood.
To be a little more specific, who made the deal with whom (an unidentified source said by unverified sources): Klitschko and Tyahnybok received the go-ahead to dismantle the Yanukovich regime from influential Ukrainians from the state of Elinosa. That's why the actions are in England America (and it's not even clear why in South Korea). That's why official America is sort of keeping aloof.
That's why Ukraine is in for a fun winter :(
Don't worry so much, no one is going anywhere...