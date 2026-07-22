Interesting and Humour - page 1519

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Mischek:

Bitch, somebody spooked me.

The orbit of asteroid J002E3, which passed close to Earth in 2002-2003 and then suddenly flew back

I don't think it was an asteroid at all.

It was aliens.

They looked at us, thought, and... went home.

The moon got a whiff of a rival and kicked it in the ass :)
 
 
Silent:

But what fences we have


 
FAQ:
Luna smells a rival and kicks his ass :)
At the risk of her life, mind you. Companions are like that.
 
Mischek:

But what fences we have.


Yeah, that's what I was thinking.

That reminds me...


 
server:

What a mess, the blockbuster writers are having a blast

Yeah.
 
sergeev:
Yeah.
Thanks :)
 
 
server:
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