Interesting and Humour - page 1349
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Well, if you've landed well, why not smile. )))
Theoretically... if some moron hung a wooden stick as a crossbar....
Broken in two places and flattened out flat? Look how it should be :) on the right side of the silhouette you can see obvious photoshop marks.
Well, yes. You didn't exactly reconstruct the angle. But there are marks, definitely on the contour.
Fake, 100%.
Aaah! Kill me on the wall.
We don't do extortion here.
Самоучитель тут: http://images.yandex.ru/yandsearch?text=%D0%B0%D0%BF+%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%83
... Or tell me how to transfer an image in googleplus.
Aaah! Kill me on the wall. Or tell me how to send a googleplus image to someone else.
Click on the picture. The picture will open in the foreground. At the top of the picture will be a "Share" link. Then enter a comment and at the bottom enter or select a friend
Thank you
Can you do it without uploading it to yourself first ?