Interesting and Humour - page 1349

New comment
 
tol64:
Well, if you've landed well, why not smile. )))
I doubt that very much W-)
 

MetaDriver:
Theoretically... if some moron hung a wooden stick as a crossbar....
Broke in two places and flew away flat? Look how it should be :) you can see obvious photoshop marks to the right of the silhouette.
 
TheXpert:

Broken in two places and flattened out flat? Look how it should be :) on the right side of the silhouette you can see obvious photoshop marks.

Well, yes. You didn't exactly reconstruct the angle. But there are marks, definitely on the contour.

Fake, 100%.

 
 
 
Aaah! Kill me on the wall. Or tell me how to googlepluse another image.
 
Mischek:
Aaah! Kill me on the wall.

We don't do extortion here.

Самоучитель тут: http://images.yandex.ru/yandsearch?text=%D0%B0%D0%BF+%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%83

Mischek:
... Or tell me how to transfer an image in googleplus.
What, Google doesn't know? I don't know.
 
Click on the picture. The picture will open in the foreground. At the top of the picture will be a "Share" link. After that, enter a comment and at the bottom enter or select a friend
 
Mischek:
Aaah! Kill me on the wall. Or tell me how to send a googleplus image to someone else.
Try Hangouts, I think you can. But I haven't tried it.
 
barabashkakvn:
Click on the picture. The picture will open in the foreground. At the top of the picture will be a "Share" link. Then enter a comment and at the bottom enter or select a friend

Thank you

Can you do it without uploading it to yourself first ?

1...134213431344134513461347134813491350135113521353135413551356...4979
New comment