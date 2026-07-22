Interesting and Humour - page 2603

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zfs:

Preparing you for the harsh realities of life right from school
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On April 11, Kenneth Kong's Facebook page posted a logic puzzle for schoolchildren. In two days, the task from the Singaporean TV presenter's page went viral on the Internet, and many people began to puzzle over its solution.

The solution is

 
moskitman:

Under the "Solution" link, this opened up for me personally:

It's time to think about buying a paid antivirus.
 
barabashkakvn:
It's time to think about buying a paid antivirus.

The diagnosis is clear.

 
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Мир в разрезе
Мир в разрезе
  • 2015.04.13
  • fototelegraf.ru
Каждый день мы пользуемся разными полезными вещами, не задумываясь над тем, как отлично они устроены внутри. В этом выпуске вы найдете 18 фотографий, которые наглядно показывают, что некоторые вещи сложнее, чем кажется на первый взгляд.
 

 
GT788:

On April 11, Kenneth Kong's Facebook page posted a logic puzzle for schoolchildren. In two days, the task from the Singaporean TV presenter's page went viral on the Internet, and many people began to puzzle over its solution.

The solution

A virus did not let me to the answer page. It is the first time in my life when adware did the right thing =)

Let's go? ;-)

Albert, who knows the month, says that Bernard"doesn't know either", thus excluding two unique dates - 18 June and 19 May.
In fact he narrows down the month options by excluding May and June.

Bernard, who knows the date, now knows that it is not May or June and says that he now knows the exact date, thus saying that it is definitely not the 14th.

Albert, who knows the month, says he now knows the exact date too.

P.S. Let the virus sit for the time being - what if it'll ALWAYS come in handy? :)

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