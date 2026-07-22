Interesting and Humour - page 1715

New comment
 

There is life everywhere



[Deleted]  
Integer:
At 0:29 the light switch is turned off with an upward movement. An electrician should be castrated for that. Or is that the fashion these days in Europe?
It's the same at my house. But the house was built in the 1920s).
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:
http://tanya-mass.livejournal.com/1354596.html
If it was so great, why did it all collapse with a bang?
[Deleted]  
Contender:

Grail diggers! You're digging in the wrong place!

In Moscow, a luxury car was stolen from an employee of the Nikolo-Arkhangelsky cemetery. A gravedigger reported the theft of an Infiniti FX-37 worth 1.9 million roubles to the police.


The funeral business has always been a lucrative business.
[Deleted]  
The Ministry of Internal Affairs will be given a polygraph test

The heads of the department will be subjected to a polygraph check when they are hired or promoted.

That's it, now our police officers will be the most honest in the world.

 
MOSCOW, 13 November - RIA Novosti. A robot cleaner has committed "suicide" in an Austrian home, burning up while trying to clean a red-hot cooker, the Daily Mail reports.

RIA Novosti
 
Silent:
MOSCOW, 13 November - RIA Novosti. A robot cleaner has committed "suicide" in an Austrian home, burning up while trying to clean a red-hot cooker, the Daily Mail reports.

RIA Novosti
If this were ... for example in the US, that cooker would have been jailed for 150 years (and done with serious faces and no jokes).
 
  • would have hired a bunch of lawyers,
  • The headlines in leading newspapers would be full of reports about how bad the cooker is in prison and how it is rusting,
  • A group of international experts would carry out studies on how to rid the cooker of prison rust,
  • states in the USA would be re-elected - the top Senate seats would be taken by people who are loyal to the cooker,
  • the highest-rated show on television would be "Stove, you and me!"

It would have ended with a group of "Free the Stove" activists climbing the exhaust pipe of a factory somewhere in Uryupinsk, stopping production of electric cookers for half an hour. They would have been caught by the border guards, sent to Murmansk and from there to Peter. And Paul McCartney would then write a letter to Putin asking him to release the activists.

In short, everyone would have been soiled with money ... except for you and me...

and you'd be doing the counselling... a crooked one here, a crooked one there :)

That's where the money is.

1...170817091710171117121713171417151716171717181719172017211722...4979
New comment