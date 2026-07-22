Interesting and Humour - page 1715
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Grail diggers! You're digging in the wrong place!
In Moscow, a luxury car was stolen from an employee of the Nikolo-Arkhangelsky cemetery. A gravedigger reported the theft of an Infiniti FX-37 worth 1.9 million roubles to the police.
There is life everywhere
At 0:29 the light switch is turned off with an upward movement. An electrician should be castrated for that. Or is that the fashion these days in Europe?
http://tanya-mass.livejournal.com/1354596.html
Grail diggers! You're digging in the wrong place!
In Moscow, a luxury car was stolen from an employee of the Nikolo-Arkhangelsky cemetery. A gravedigger reported the theft of an Infiniti FX-37 worth 1.9 million roubles to the police.
The heads of the department will be subjected to a polygraph check when they are hired or promoted.
That's it, now our police officers will be the most honest in the world.
RIA Novosti
MOSCOW, 13 November - RIA Novosti. A robot cleaner has committed "suicide" in an Austrian home, burning up while trying to clean a red-hot cooker, the Daily Mail reports.
RIA Novosti
It would have ended with a group of "Free the Stove" activists climbing the exhaust pipe of a factory somewhere in Uryupinsk, stopping production of electric cookers for half an hour. They would have been caught by the border guards, sent to Murmansk and from there to Peter. And Paul McCartney would then write a letter to Putin asking him to release the activists.
In short, everyone would have been soiled with money ... except for you and me...
and you'd be doing the counselling... a crooked one here, a crooked one there :)
That's where the money is.