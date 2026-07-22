Interesting and Humour - page 240
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
By the inauguration of the President of the Russian Federation all of Russia's SCs will receive a truly royal present: on May 7th, in honor of the President's oath, an amnesty will be announced which will cover over 600,000 prisoners serving their sentences in prisons throughout the country. Some 185,000 people will leave prison as soon as the president signs the amnesty.
Internet sources are rather dubious. The search engines know next to nothing about it. Any reliable sources?
Not for me to say, of course, but in general such discussions are not the profile of this branch, it is better to go to the kitchen table 2.
Internet sources are rather dubious. The search engines know next to nothing about it. Are there reliable sources?
The post on the first part of the branch's topic is interesting.
Does anyone use RSS readers? I'm interested in one that will beep every time there is a new post in a tracked thread on the forum.
Пенсионер из города Делрей-Бич, штат Флорида, развернул кампанию по поиску хозяев для двух с половиной тысяч плюшевых медведей, которые скопились у него дома, пишет South Florida Sun Sentinel. 80-летний Джерри Гэмбл рассказал, что раньше вопросами расселения медведей занималась его супруга, но в феврале она скончалась, и теперь он решил продолжить ее деятельность.
a kitten versus TWO unknowable things
Google rules
The post on the first part of the thread is interesting.
Who uses RSS-readers? I'm interested in one that will beep every time there is a new post in a tracked thread on the forum.
It's the only way I read news, and if I'm interested, I can open the site.
I use Google Reader with Chrome.
As for this forum ... It tracks the entire forum. No separation by threads. And there are so many posts ...
No. You need to be able to select a branch as a favourite and follow every post in that branch.
In many readers, a notification only appears if there is a new branch page.
No. You need to be able to select a branch as a favourite and follow every post in that branch.
In many readers, a notification only appears if there is a new branch page.
An awesome Danish short film about Europe, racism, elections, taxi drivers. In short, about pressing issues for Europeans, told in an ironic way. Winner of "Oscar-1999" as "Best Short Film". Subtitles in Russian.
Attention: profanity in the film!