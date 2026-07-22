Interesting and Humour - page 1710
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http://ateist66.livejournal.com/293848.html
I liked the first comment.) - The Chinese will eat up the whole world. Dogs, cats, people.
Yeah and the second )
Yeah! Of course she's fucking smart. Scratching a hedgehog is a sign of great intelligence.
- I have an itchy nose, what's that about?
- That, Hedgehog, is for drinking...
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The number of alcoholic hedgehogs in the UK is on the rise. A spokesman for the British Hedgehog Society says the animals are addicted to beer, which amateur gardeners put out in bowls as a means of controlling voracious slug snails. Once drunk, the hedgehogs lose their ability to curl up, a major defence mechanism. They fall asleep lying on their sides, which makes them easy prey for birds.
In the UK, Dutsche Welle reminds us, hedgehogs are protected. The law stipulates imprisonment for up to six months or a substantial monetary fine for mistreatment of these animals.
What else are hedgehogs for?
In the UK, Dutsche Welle reminds us, hedgehogs are protected. The law stipulates imprisonment for up to six months or a substantial fine for mistreatment of these animals.
This is a normal country, but here...
And people?
You need people to write on forums.
Any fool can write on the forum, even this ...what's-his-name... I forgot.
Hedgehog?