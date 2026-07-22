Interesting and Humour - page 1421
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... but sometimes I really want to go to the woods )
If the power just goes out for a couple of weeks, that's it, it's over.
70% will die.
No, we went without a compass, no one had one.
It has nothing to do with the Pindos. There is a vector of civilisation that aims for minimum movement / maximum efficiency.
Electric light might have been criticised too. Everything is relative.
I would say in short - everything is fine and will be fine again, but sometimes you just want to get out of the woods.)
That's not what I mean. Development is development, progress is progress, I'm all for it... BUT...
When was the last time you saw kids playing football in the yard in summer and hockey in winter? Where are they all? With their noses in computers at home, or in basements with bubbles and syringes...
That's what I'm talking about.
Forever (?)
Not yet, then I want to go back.)
But something tells me that the time will come and I'll want to go back for good.)
That's not what I'm saying. Development is development, progress is progress, I'm all for... BUT...
When was the last time you saw kids in the yard playing football in the summer and hockey in the winter? Where are they all? With their noses in computers at home or in basements with bubbles and syringes...
That's what I'm talking about...
We play after school, we can't drag them home.
and it's rare, but dads come along too, to remember their childhood.)
It's got nothing to do with pindo.
I don't agree ... I couldn't agree more... Yes, I do.
Kids as young as five are already using fancy fancy fancy fancy slang.
We used to say "come and get me," and then we'd all run. Today's generation, come on, come on, come on, come on... etc... they themselves do not even understand the meaning of what is being said. They see it in films and imitate it...
We play after school, can't drag them home
It's not often, but the dads come along too, to remember their childhood.)
I don't agree ... I couldn't agree more... Yes, I do.
Kids as young as five are already using the lingo.
We used to say "come and get me" and run like a bunch; today's generation - comon, oh shchet, oh may year... etc... they themselves do not even understand the meaning of what is being said. They see it in films and imitate it...
So all is not lost yet. You can't find one in the whole town. All the courts are overgrown with weeds.
We have a school ... a good one, a deputy headmaster, a field behind the fence and not a single descendant from the sunny neighbouring countries.
But they play in the yards, too.