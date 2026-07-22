Interesting and Humour - page 1873
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Don't just go off on a wild goose chase.
No one's insulting you.
It's all about Interesting and Humor.)
And those nasty... what the fuck... cats.
By the way, you must have a cat, or a cat, though more likely a cat.
You're a softy, kindly man. They'll get to know you, then they'll start to wag their ropes.
Do you have a cat?
I'm allowed, I'm not a moderator :)
I can, too.)
Let's have a little shouting match.
(( gone ))
oh, man.
no one to laugh with, no one to fight with
♪ I'll be sad ♪
Don't just go off on a wild goose chase.
No one's insulting you.
It's all about Interesting and Humor.)
And those nasty... what the fuck... cats.
You... that's... Hey, bro...
You... that... Hey, bro...
Yoschik:
Zombie communists.
The aunt says it right - "go boy, go". He went to a pensioner. He would have gone up to a man to get a Communist punch in the face.
Yoschik:
Vitya ciao...