Interesting and Humour - page 1873

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newdigital:


Don't just go off on a wild goose chase.

No one's insulting you.

It's all about Interesting and Humor.)

And those nasty... what the fuck... cats.

 
You guys are a real piece of work. You're supposed to be setting an example, but you're just shouting at each other. I can do that, I'm not a moderator :)
 
newdigital:


By the way, you must have a cat, or a cat, though more likely a cat.

You're a softy, kindly man. They'll get to know you, then they'll start to wag their ropes.

Do you have a cat?

 
TheXpert:
I'm allowed, I'm not a moderator :)

I can, too.)

Let's have a little shouting match.

 

(( gone ))

oh, man.

no one to laugh with, no one to fight with

♪ I'll be sad ♪

 
Yoschik:

Don't just go off on a wild goose chase.

No one's insulting you.

It's all about Interesting and Humor.)

And those nasty... what the fuck... cats.

You... that's... Hey, bro...


 
artmedia70:

You... that... Hey, bro...


That face wouldn't fit in a man's slippers.
 
 

Yoschik:

Zombie communists.


The aunt says it right - "go boy, go". He went to a pensioner. He would have gone up to a man to get a Communist punch in the face.

 

Yoschik:

Vitya ciao...


You'd all better line up, take off your shorts and stand up straight, demonstrating more clearly how ready you are for anything.
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