Interesting and Humour - page 212
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fire on the armhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=0fTD0mUT5qE
Ten seconds from a woman's brain
"...man, the right shoe is tight... PMS... I need to file my pinky toenail... I wonder if swallows really can't fly off the ground?... at half past four to pick up the laundry... weird why he doesn't call... where are the keys?...geez, WHERE are the keys?...phew, here they are.... ooh, nice shoes...where would I get the money? .... yes, I guess I would go on a killing spree under certain circumstances...ice cream now...vanilla...gosh, what a kitten..."