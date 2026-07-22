Interesting and Humour - page 2679
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Canadian Calvin Nicholls is a man who has dedicated about 25 years of his life to his favourite craft - paper art. His main niche as an artist is creating incredibly realistic sculptures of animals out of paper. His paper zoo consists of a huge variety of wild animals, including bears, lions, pandas, owls, zebras, bobcats and more.
Here, for example, is a paper sculpture - the White Bear:
Have you seen how the blanks for these 'liquid' sculptures are made?
That's what the second video seems to show. Or is there something else key?
Cool...!