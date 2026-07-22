Interesting and Humour - page 2679

New comment
 
Server Muradasilov:
In Mexico, people pay money to be electrocuted when they walk down the street and such a service costs between $2 and $4. The device used for electrocution is a small box with six AA batteries and a transformer that controls the voltage, which can go up to 100 volts. Electrocution has become so popular in Mexico, especially around nightclubs and bars, because of the adrenaline rush it causes and the intoxicating effect it has on a person. Some people compare the shock of being electrocuted to sticking your fingers in a socket.

Definitely those who have definitely experienced an electric shock after sticking their finger in the socket :). Although a finger won't go in, you have to get an invisible barrette and stick it in... Then it will go off.
[Deleted]  
 

Canadian Calvin Nicholls is a man who has dedicated about 25 years of his life to his favourite craft - paper art. His main niche as an artist is creating incredibly realistic sculptures of animals out of paper. His paper zoo consists of a huge variety of wild animals, including bears, lions, pandas, owls, zebras, bobcats and more.

Here, for example, is a paper sculpture - the White Bear:

Paper sculpture

 

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Have you seen how the blanks for these 'liquid' sculptures are made?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Have you seen how the blanks for these 'liquid' sculptures are made?
That's what the second video seems to show. Or is there something else key?
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
That's what the second video seems to show. Or is there something else key?
No. The technology is the same. It's just that the process of forming the blank layers is not the same.
 

 

[Deleted]  
Anatoli Kazharski:

Cool...!

1...267226732674267526762677267826792680268126822683268426852686...4979
New comment