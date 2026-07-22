Interesting and Humour - page 4042
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Here he is, Kuzya in all his glory and the money he has collected from the sectarians.
1 I'm not looking for an outsider, I don't need one. I can't talk about others.
2 it is a good quality, the head is always free to perceive new things.
With respect.
1 you have already found them, in the form of otherworldly forces.
2 it is an acquired quality. And how good it is, I will figure it out somehow.
1 You have already found them, in the form of otherworldly powers.
2 It is an acquired quality. And how good it is, I'll figure it out somehow.
What do you mean by "otherworldly forces"?
reality is one and there is no one side or the other. what side of reality are you talking about if there are none.
Respectfully.
what do you mean by "otherworldly forces"?
reality is one and there is no one side or the other. what side of reality are you talking about if there are none.
Respectfully.
What do you mean "otherworldly forces"?
Reality is one and there is no one side of it or the other. what side of reality are you talking about if there are none?
Respectfully.
You should know better. You're being watched, by trick or treaters.
I don't think anyone is interested in reading this crap, you are on your own. From here, re-read, incorporate logic, take dialectics into consideration; and read, read, read again. Textbooks.
You should know better. You're being watched, you're being watched, you're being watched, you're being watched, or you're being helped.
I don't think anyone is interested in reading this crap, you're on your own. From here, re-read, use logic, take dialectics into account; and read, read, read again. Textbooks.
with respect.
P.S. the dialogue is over, as you wanted earlier.
.. You're being watched, by the wardens, or assisted...
Guaranteed lower.
Subjective reality is primary. Next is the pure physics of distortion.
You are wrong. Reality first, then distortion, resulting in subjective reality.
You are wrong. First reality, then distortion, resulting in subjective reality.
It's not me. It's the physicists.
your fantasy about my words and their content is off the charts. you see things that aren't there.
...
No, it is not mine.
...
P.S. we are all watched from above, each of our actions either helps us or harms us, at some point, those who watch, may decide that you have become too annoying with your attachment to suicide, you can just help to realize such a dream, creating a chain of events to realize it.
P.S. The dialogue is over, as you wanted earlier.
That's fine.