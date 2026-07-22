Interesting and Humour - page 493
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There is, by definition, no such thing as safe sex. Even a rubber woman can burst at the most inopportune moment and leave you stuttering for life.
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The Americans landed curiosity, ours landed phobos, phobos went down. The Americans landed curiosity on mars - a couple of days later ours also sent a station which also fell. It feels like Roskosmos is greeting its NASA colleagues with celebratory salutes from expensive satellites.
Hello, I'm Lucia Yang. I'm risking my life to report from a flooded city.
There's five metres of water beneath us. And beside me are all the inhabitants of the metropolis who have managed to escape
Researchers working on the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Project (SDSS-III) have released the most extensive 3D map of the universe to date, according to the project website.
The DR9 map, published on the web, contains information on a million galaxies. It is the first third of a complete map to be produced by the end of the six-year project. Each galaxy is mapped at a point on the 3D map that corresponds to its real-world position, as determined by observation.
DR9 leader Michael Blanton of New York University said the aim of the project was to create a map of the universe that could be used by scientists of future generations. "I am proud of the research as it becomes our contribution to shaping the legacy for the future," he said.
The three-dimensional map is intended to help study the distribution of matter in the Universe, such as quasars, dark matter and dark energy over billions of years.
It's an apostle.
There is happiness
The fact that not only they, but also Moura will have an away game, also plays into the hands of the Kyiv side. The reason is that their home ground is not UEFA Approved, and the game will take place in Maribor, 40km away from the Moura hometown of Murska Sobota.