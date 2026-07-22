Interesting and Humour - page 493

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There is, by definition, no such thing as safe sex. Even a rubber woman can burst at the most inopportune moment and leave you stuttering for life.

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The Americans landed curiosity, ours landed phobos, phobos went down. The Americans landed curiosity on mars - a couple of days later ours also sent a station which also fell. It feels like Roskosmos is greeting its NASA colleagues with celebratory salutes from expensive satellites.

 
Mischek:

Hello, I'm Lucia Yang. I'm risking my life to report from a flooded city.

There's five metres of water beneath us. And beside me are all the inhabitants of the metropolis who have managed to escape


This is the apostle.
 

Researchers working on the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Project (SDSS-III) have released the most extensive 3D map of the universe to date, according to the project website.

The DR9 map, published on the web, contains information on a million galaxies. It is the first third of a complete map to be produced by the end of the six-year project. Each galaxy is mapped at a point on the 3D map that corresponds to its real-world position, as determined by observation.

DR9 leader Michael Blanton of New York University said the aim of the project was to create a map of the universe that could be used by scientists of future generations. "I am proud of the research as it becomes our contribution to shaping the legacy for the future," he said.

The three-dimensional map is intended to help study the distribution of matter in the Universe, such as quasars, dark matter and dark energy over billions of years.



 
Contender:
It's an apostle.
And the car behind is a parked UFO ))
 

There is happiness

 
 
This is modern football. You can win 5-0 on aggregate in two games and still lose.


Arsenal were not in high spirits for long after a confident win in their debut European competition. A day later, the media reported that the victory over Slovenian side Moura could be transformed into a technical defeat. And so it happened: the result of the game (3-0) was annulled, and the Canaries were handed a 0-3 technical defeat. The culprit of this altercation was defender Eric Matuku, who had no right to take part in the game due to the fact he failed to complete the suspension received back in 2010. The player was suspended and disqualified for two matches for the Belgian side Genk, and has yet to serve his penalty - he missed only one match in the run-up to the encounter against Moura. Now Matuku has received another personal penalty, a two-match suspension, on top of a technical defeat for his team.
Historically, there have been four such European cup occasions when players were sent off without having served their suspension. The results of all four matches were annulled, so there was not much chance of salvation in this situation. But Arsenal players were not discouraged and decided that if they did, they would go onto the pitch and score four goals against Moura - Aleksandr Kobakhidze admitted this in an interview and said that Arsenal just had to do it. And his team-mate Aleksandr Kovpak, when asked about what they told Matuku after hearing the news that the team was facing a technical defeat, said that Eric has not heard a word of criticism in his address, because no-one thinks he is to blame for the situation.
In fact, it is difficult to say whether it was Arsenal's fault for not keeping an eye on Matuku, who was rushing into action, or the player himself, who failed to remind them of the ban on taking part in the match. Perhaps UEFA should also have notified Arsenal of the presence of the suspended player ahead of the match. But there's no point in guessing, we have to go out there and prove that the Ukrainians are worthy of making it through to the Europa League.
The hosts will have a tough fixture in Maribor, Slovenia, where the delegation from Kyiv Arsenal arrived on Wednesday afternoon. After a convincing 3-0 win, which virtually eliminated the question of qualification to the European competitions, which was transformed into a technical defeat, they must win as a guest team at least 4-0. In case of 3-0 victory, the teams will face extra time, and in case of winning by less than three goals... you know. But I don't even want to think about it: "Arsenal are determined only to win and go further.

The fact that not only they, but also Moura will have an away game, also plays into the hands of the Kyiv side. The reason is that their home ground is not UEFA Approved, and the game will take place in Maribor, 40km away from the Moura hometown of Murska Sobota.

Moura (Slo)0 - 2Arsenal Kyiv (Ukr)


 
 
 
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