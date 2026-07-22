Interesting and Humour - page 1228

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sanyooooook:

fuck you, I won't post here anymore, purely because I don't want to be with anyone who doesn't mind and who can get on the same page with them)

♪ that's all right ♪

let's check it out

 
Putin is in jail (c)
 
Mischek:
Putin is out of jail (c)
When already? A red day on the calendar. )))
 
tol64:
When already? Red day of the calendar. )))
As long as people like Sanek United Russia keep kissing the government's ass, there is little chance.
 
In Russia, you don't just lose power. Either a revolution or a coup. Neither is expected.
 
The whole story is cult-enlightenment, cult-enlightenment, ...
 

P.S. Finishing application (Level 2 analysis), 28 pairs in real time... I'm getting somewhere around 145 gflops/sec with the visualisation, time to change machine, it's not working (((.

 
Mischek:

A great British advertisement about friendship. Fathers of boys, you'll understand.)

yeah cool commercial. i have two boys - after the video i wondered..........
 
ProstoTak: P.S. Finishing up an application (Level 2 analysis), 28 pairs real time calculation... I'm getting somewhere around 145 gflops/sec with renders, time to change the machine, it's not working (((

Titan on OpenCL is roughly equal to only HD7950. Pruf. That is if you don't count "Programming Principles: Sum - Local atomic add" :)

But 7950 costs three times less.

 
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