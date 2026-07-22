Interesting and Humour - page 1228
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fuck you, I won't post here anymore, purely because I don't want to be with anyone who doesn't mind and who can get on the same page with them)
♪ that's all right ♪
let's check it out
Putin is out of jail (c)
When already? Red day of the calendar. )))
P.S. Finishing application (Level 2 analysis), 28 pairs in real time... I'm getting somewhere around 145 gflops/sec with the visualisation, time to change machine, it's not working (((.
A great British advertisement about friendship. Fathers of boys, you'll understand.)
Titan on OpenCL is roughly equal to only HD7950. Pruf. That is if you don't count "Programming Principles: Sum - Local atomic add" :)
But 7950 costs three times less.