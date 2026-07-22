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Somm:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting & Humorous
Somm, 2014.09.03 16:39
What program did you do it in?
I don't know, I liked it intuitively.
Modern slavery: 1. Credit cards Petya Klyushkin receives 30 thousand rubles a month. He also has several credit cards with a total debt of 100 thousand rubles. For servicing this loan, Petya pays the banks ten percent of his salary every month: three thousand. It turns out almost a church tithe. If Petya worshiped the Golden Calf, perhaps such a situation would suit him. However, Petya prays to other gods, and quietly hates his banks for the monthly extortion of money. At the same time, Petya cannot slowly repay the loan and stop paying tribute to moneylenders. First, he is firmly hooked by such a trick as the "minimum payment": if Petya stops spending money from credit cards, he will have to live on half his salary for several months, which he cannot afford. And secondly, there are so many temptations around, so many things-that-money-can-buy... That Petya sees no other way out but to continue year after year to feed the banks that are fattening on his misfortune. Fun fact: Petya has long dreamed of owning his own business, while a profitability of thirty percent per annum would more than suit him. However, Petya cannot organize an absolutely iron gesheft - pay off the debt to the banks and start putting interest on the loan in his pocket. The matrix won't let me. 2. Cars Kolya Piatachkov loves cars. He used to ride the subway, then saved up money for a Zhiguli. Now moves on a borrowed Lancer. He is short on money, often having to save on the most important things, such as vacations or doctors. But Kolya can no longer imagine life without his car. He has to pay off a loan for the car, pay for the additional equipment that the dealer put in, and the ridiculously expensive insurance. He needs to solve a bunch of small problems with parking, with scratches, with the replacement of consumables and with warranty repairs. He needs to change his tires once a season and fill himself up with a full tank three times a week. Kolya, in principle, does not complain. Each individual cash injection into the car is quite feasible. But if Kolya had carefully calculated the cost of owning his treasure, he would have found out that a narrow-eyed four-wheeled friend devours a third of his salary and half of his free time every month. Could Kolya buy a good old Lada Chisel instead of Lancer, so as not to bother with CASCO, rust / scratches, or expensive spare parts at all? To leave the car anywhere, and to fix it for a small price in a good service near the house, without paper fuss and without queues? Probably could. But if you tell Kolya that he didn't choose a car for himself, Kolya won't even send you in the ass with your advice. Kolya will simply make surprised eyes and twist his finger at his temple. 3. Lack of sleep Olya Golovolostnaya sleeps for six hours a day. Sometimes for five hours. I woke up, sipped coffee, and let's fuss until the very night. Another girl in her place would have long ago thought about the fact that somehow she lives wrong. But Olya has not been getting enough sleep for many years now, and she has long since weaned herself from thinking. When Olya has a free half hour, she pours herself another cup of some invigorating brew and ... sits down to be stupid. He watches TV, surfs the Internet, just stares at the wall with dazed eyes and drives empty thoughts around in circles. From the outside, it seems that getting out of this vicious circle is very simple. You just need to make it a rule to dive under the covers at exactly twelve at night. A couple of weeks of eight-hour sleep, and Olya will be unrecognisable. She will become calm and kind, stop barking at people and begin to do everything. But ... in order to redo all the affairs in the rhythm of the waltz by eleven in the evening, you need to make a non-sour strong-willed effort on yourself. And sleepy Olya, alas, is not capable of such an effort. Sleepy Olya will spend several hours every day on all sorts of meaningless nonsense. Because of these lost hours, Olya will go to bed every day not at twelve, but at two. And at eight in the morning - whether you like it or not - she will have to get up sleepy and hoof to work. 4. Expensive things Gleb Shcherblyunich is not rich enough to buy cheap things. In fact, he's not rich at all. Gleb is a rogue, and he often does not have enough money even for a cup of steaming coffee in a vending machine on the floor below his office. However, Gleb does not know how to say "go to hell, it's too expensive for me." Because of this, he constantly buys things for himself, at the sight of which even a much more affluent person immediately closes cold green paws on his throat. A leather jacket worth two paychecks? I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things. And it doesn’t matter that Gleb doesn’t understand sizes and styles, which is why he looks like the son of a buyer of stolen goods in this jacket. A laptop of the latest model for eighty thousand rubles? I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things. I’ll take out a loan at insane interest, I’ll eat oatmeal with salt for two years and ride the subway like a hare, but then I’ll have a beautiful silver laptop gathering dust on my shelf. The question is, why wouldn't Gleb be more modest, and not buy things for himself a little worse, but ten times cheaper? Yes, everything is simple. Gleb is too lazy to spend three hours of time comparing prices and features in order to calculate the pros and cons of a purchase. It is easier for him to chop with his hand like a cavalry and say "I decided, I'm buying." In addition, despite the holey shoes and glasses sealed with electrical tape, Gleb is embarrassed to tell the sellers that he is a rogue. 5. Renovation Klava Zagrebruk thinks apartments in Russia are too expensive. Gd alone knows how much effort this new two-room apartment cost her and her family. Now Klava is doing repairs in the apartment. Take, for example, the kitchen. You can go to a hardware store and buy the cheapest kitchen there, for eight thousand rubles. For this money, Klava will receive several miserable cabinets made of laminated chipboard, albeit without any pretensions to design, but still able to store plates and pots inside. You can go to the Swedes in IKEA and choose something more decent for yourself, so for fifty thousand. The quality, of course, will not be a fountain, but if you find a good assembler who will spend several days fine-tuning the products of economical Swedes to perfection, it will turn out quite nice even for yourself. You can visit one of our furniture factories and choose a custom-made kitchen from the catalog. It will be already two hundred thousand, but Klava's girlfriends will click their tongues approvingly at the sight of the backlight inside the lockers and the sinusoidal cornice above the dust-collecting decorative shelves. You can go to the salon of Italian furniture and succumb to the modest charm of the bourgeoisie. There, prices for kitchens start somewhere from one million, but with a little luck, you can grab something from the old collection at a huge discount ... The question is, what kind of chlorine Klava bought the kitchen for six hundred thousand rubles? This is the annual (!) Salary of her and her husband. At the same time, no savings are planned in the family; they already had to borrow in order to complete repairs by winter. No, I understand that the kitchen is important, the kitchen is for a long time, Italy is quality ... But if Klava could not influence the price of the apartment in any way, then at least the repair cost was in her power? Seriously, if Klava had spent not two million, but two hundred thousand rubles on repairs, would the saved three years of work not pay off her moral suffering from the look of cheap tiles and thin laminate? 6. Nytie Egor Oskopchik constantly tells his friends stories, one is simply more amazing than the other. About the crisis. About some kind of politics, rallies. Egor is always on edge, someone is always wrong with him: either the boss, or a traffic cop, or the popularly elected president of the Russian Federation. Of course, we live in a free country, and Egor has the right to wrap anyone around his genitals in his circle of friends ... but Egor constantly suffers because of other people's problems. The habit of getting into other people's problems regularly makes him feel oppressive impotence, realize that somewhere something is bad, but he cannot change anything. If someone had explained to Yegor that our world is unfair, and that the only way to make it better is to start with yourself, Yegor would probably have been in some leadership position long ago. Egor's brains and hands are in place, the energy from him is rushing. But Yegor, unfortunately, prefers to spend his inexhaustible energy not on creative activity, but on denunciation and punishment of people who, according to Yegor, are behaving incorrectly. Egor considers himself to be a person well adapted to life: he knows how to make a fuss and stand his ground, he can, on occasion, even punch him in the face. Friends look at Yegor with ill-concealed pity. Since Yegor constantly gets into scandals, then into fights, then even into some ridiculous courts out of the blue. 7. Unwillingness to study Dasha Gundogubova spent ten years at school and six years at the institute. It is terrible to calculate how many tens of thousands of hours she spent in dusty classrooms, listening intently to the mournful mumbling of tongue-tied teachers. Dasha is proud of her blue diploma and never misses an opportunity to brag about the loud letters of the educational institution that she managed to offend. At the same time, Dasha is too lazy to spend one day to learn how to work normally in Word. Because of this, it takes three times as long to make documents as it could, and the documents turn out to be very ugly. Dasha sees no problem in this. The authorities, on the other hand, unfairly consider Dasha a fool, and pay her half as much as the much less intelligent Katya. So Katya, despite all her shortcomings, Word still mastered at a decent level. Dasha is also too lazy to spend a few evenings to complete driving courses. Therefore, Dasha does not feel the dimensions of her beautiful car, she parks for 10 minutes where a skilled driver would park in a few seconds, and at least once every six months she gets into ridiculous accidents. To the heap at Dasha, the lock on the front door is very difficult to open. Every evening Dasha fiddles with the key in it for a long time, shuddering at every rustle in the front door and pressing on the key from different sides. At the same time, it does not even occur to Dasha to spend five minutes of time and find a solution to the problem on the Internet. Unfortunately, at the time of issuing the diploma, they forgot to tell Dasha that the freebie was over, and that the duty to force herself to study is now assigned to her personally. 8. Ethanol loop Yura Skobleplyukhin periodically looks in the mirror and thinks that he should finally sign up for a gym: remove his beer belly and shake up his muscles with weights-dumbbells. However, Yura works five days a week, and after work he drinks a mug or two of diluted ethanol. He is not an alcoholic at all: Yura believes that alcohol in small doses, if not useful, then at least not particularly harmful. However, work and alcohol structure his time so well that he definitely has no time to sign up for a gym, and after labor exploits there is no longer any strength left for sports exploits. Yura has no acute reasons to change the rhythm of his life. It's just that Yura looks fifteen years older than his age and feels a little lousy all the time ... but in general, everything is ok. Matrix holds Yura in a steel grip. Yura has, frankly, few chances to tear her fingers off her throat. 9. Bad teeth Grisha Snegiryak does not suffer from toothache at all. He knows that he has deep caries on fourteen teeth ... but right now nothing hurts and a visit to the dentist, it seems, can be postponed for now. Grisha understands that caries is not a runny nose, it will not go away on its own. Grisha understands that inserting prostheses is both time-consuming, painful and expensive. Grisha understands that it is not worth delaying a visit to the dentist. But now he has so many different things to do, and now he has so many urgent expenses ... Well, Grisha will now cure one tooth. And what will change? After all, there will be thirteen more patients. The Matrix rarely leaves its slaves the strength to take care of their health. The Matrix requires the slaves to pay her bills first. 10. Weddings and birthdays Alisa Skotinenok is getting married. Alice works as an assistant manager, her chosen one is a junior technical support engineer. The budget of a newly created family is forty thousand rubles a month. The wedding budget is five hundred thousand. Why shouldn't Alice sign quietly at the registry office and go to celebrate the exchange of rings together with her husband in some quiet restaurant? Why does she need this petrosian toastmaster, why does she need these shameful competitions, why does she need this crowd of drunken cattle clumsily stamping their feet under Verka Serduchka? Why go into debt, ruin your parents, feed and water people who, let's be frank, are quite capable of eating and drinking at their own expense? After all, Alice is not a fool and understands that if she does not arrange a wedding, no one will pay attention to it: they will shrug their shoulders and forget it the next day. There are two reasons for Alice's annual family income to go nowhere. Firstly, the Matrix in the face of our customs and traditions so orders her. Secondly, Alice wants to show off in a white dress and Alice believes that a year of work for two people is a completely normal price for several wedding photos. Of course, the defenders of a naive girl could now say that a wedding happens once in a lifetime ... But there are still birthdays, funerals, New Year's celebrations. How much money will Alice spend annually on these stupid gatherings? 11. Petty expenses Vasya Zhymobryukhov works as a plumber on call. There, a thousand, here, five hundred rubles ... in general, a good income should have been obtained. However, Vasya usually does not splash more than a couple of thousand in his wallet, he is almost always broke. Why? Because Vasya earns money the way he spends it: not counting. Five hundred rubles for a taxi home. A thousand rubles for lunch at a restaurant. It seems like you work and work ... but there is no money like no. If Vasya got himself a notebook and began to write down all income and expenses there, his hair on his ass would move from horror. Vasya would have seen that eating in a restaurant is not a miserable thousand at a time, as he thought, but fifty thousand a month, six hundred thousand a year. Vasya would see that a taxi is convenient and comfortable, but two months of travel by minibuses will allow him to buy a new computer, which he has been dreaming of for three years. However, as it should be for a normal slave of the Matrix, Vasya does not consider it necessary to count money. 12. Advertising Lena Vurdalakina drinks cola, smokes marlboro, chews stimorol and eats hamburgers in three throats at McDonald's. She always smells of Dolce & Gabbana, and Lena carries her iPhone in a Louiston bag. At the same time, Lena is sure that advertising has no effect on her, and a sick stomach and an empty wallet are her own choice. Predatory snouts from television screens support Lena in her naive delusion: “You are a free person, Lenochka, you are a smart and beautiful woman, you always absolutely voluntarily and independently choose which of us you will dutifully take your next salary.
Taken from OK. Impressed.
I don't know, I liked it intuitively.
Man... That's the kind of toy I'd offer my girlfriends...
Judging by the comments, it's photoshop, video effects.
ps
Modern slavery: 1. Credit cards Petya Klyushkin receives 30 thousand rubles a month. He also has several credit cards with a total debt of 100 thousand rubles. For servicing this loan, Petya pays the banks ten percent of his salary every month: three thousand. It turns out almost a church tithe. If Petya worshiped the Golden Calf, perhaps such a situation would suit him. However, Petya prays to other gods, and quietly hates his banks for the monthly extortion of money. At the same time, Petya cannot slowly repay the loan and stop paying tribute to moneylenders. First, he is firmly hooked by such a trick as the "minimum payment": if Petya stops spending money from credit cards, he will have to live on half his salary for several months, which he cannot afford. And secondly, there are so many temptations around, so many things-that-money-can-buy... That Petya sees no other way out but to continue year after year to feed the banks that are fattening on his misfortune. Fun fact: Petya has long dreamed of owning his own business, while a profitability of thirty percent per annum would more than suit him. However, Petya cannot organize an absolutely iron gesheft - pay off the debt to the banks and start putting interest on the loan in his pocket. The matrix won't let me. 2. Cars Kolya Piatachkov loves cars. He used to ride the subway, then saved up money for a Zhiguli. Now moves on a borrowed Lancer. He is short on money, often having to save on the most important things, such as vacations or doctors. But Kolya can no longer imagine life without his car. He has to pay off a loan for the car, pay for the additional equipment that the dealer put in, and the ridiculously expensive insurance. He needs to solve a bunch of small problems with parking, with scratches, with the replacement of consumables and with warranty repairs. He needs to change his tires once a season and fill himself up with a full tank three times a week. Kolya, in principle, does not complain. Each individual cash injection into the car is quite feasible. But if Kolya had carefully calculated the cost of owning his treasure, he would have found out that a narrow-eyed four-wheeled friend devours a third of his salary and half of his free time every month. Could Kolya buy a good old Lada Chisel instead of Lancer, so as not to bother with CASCO, rust / scratches, or expensive spare parts at all? To leave the car anywhere, and to fix it for a small price in a good service near the house, without paper fuss and without queues? Probably could. But if you tell Kolya that he didn't choose a car for himself, Kolya won't even send you in the ass with your advice. Kolya will simply make surprised eyes and twist his finger at his temple. 3. Lack of sleep Olya Golovolostnaya sleeps for six hours a day. Sometimes for five hours. I woke up, sipped coffee, and let's fuss until the very night. Another girl in her place would have long ago thought about the fact that somehow she lives wrong. But Olya has not been getting enough sleep for many years now, and she has long since weaned herself from thinking. When Olya has a free half hour, she pours herself another cup of some invigorating brew and ... sits down to be stupid. He watches TV, surfs the Internet, just stares at the wall with dazed eyes and drives empty thoughts around in circles. From the outside, it seems that getting out of this vicious circle is very simple. You just need to make it a rule to dive under the covers at exactly twelve at night. A couple of weeks of eight-hour sleep, and Olya will be unrecognisable. She will become calm and kind, stop barking at people and begin to do everything. But ... in order to redo all the affairs in the rhythm of the waltz by eleven in the evening, you need to make a non-sour strong-willed effort on yourself. And sleepy Olya, alas, is not capable of such an effort. Sleepy Olya will spend several hours every day on all sorts of meaningless nonsense. Because of these lost hours, Olya will go to bed every day not at twelve, but at two. And at eight in the morning - whether you like it or not - she will have to get up sleepy and hoof to work. 4. Expensive things Gleb Shcherblyunich is not rich enough to buy cheap things. In fact, he's not rich at all. Gleb is a rogue, and he often does not have enough money even for a cup of steaming coffee in a vending machine on the floor below his office. However, Gleb does not know how to say "go to hell, it's too expensive for me." Because of this, he constantly buys things for himself, at the sight of which even a much more affluent person immediately closes cold green paws on his throat. A leather jacket worth two paychecks? I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things. And it doesn’t matter that Gleb doesn’t understand sizes and styles, which is why he looks like the son of a buyer of stolen goods in this jacket. A laptop of the latest model for eighty thousand rubles? I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things. I’ll take out a loan at insane interest, I’ll eat oatmeal with salt for two years and ride the subway like a hare, but then I’ll have a beautiful silver laptop gathering dust on my shelf. The question is, why wouldn't Gleb be more modest, and not buy things for himself a little worse, but ten times cheaper? Yes, everything is simple. Gleb is too lazy to spend three hours of time comparing prices and features in order to calculate the pros and cons of a purchase. It is easier for him to chop with his hand like a cavalry and say "I decided, I'm buying." In addition, despite the holey shoes and glasses sealed with electrical tape, Gleb is embarrassed to tell the sellers that he is a rogue. 5. Renovation Klava Zagrebruk thinks apartments in Russia are too expensive. Gd alone knows how much effort this new two-room apartment cost her and her family. Now Klava is doing repairs in the apartment. Take, for example, the kitchen. You can go to a hardware store and buy the cheapest kitchen there, for eight thousand rubles. For this money, Klava will receive several miserable cabinets made of laminated chipboard, albeit without any pretensions to design, but still able to store plates and pans inside. You can go to the Swedes in IKEA and choose something more decent for yourself, so for fifty thousand. The quality, of course, will not be a fountain, but if you find a good assembler who will spend several days fine-tuning the products of economical Swedes to perfection, it will turn out quite nice even for yourself. You can visit one of our furniture factories and choose a custom-made kitchen from the catalog. It will be already two hundred thousand, but Klava's girlfriends will click their tongues approvingly at the sight of the backlight inside the lockers and the sinusoidal cornice above the dust-collecting decorative shelves. You can go to the salon of Italian furniture and succumb to the modest charm of the bourgeoisie. There, prices for kitchens start somewhere from one million, but with a little luck, you can grab something from the old collection at a huge discount ... The question is, what kind of chlorine Klava bought the kitchen for six hundred thousand rubles? This is the annual (!) Salary of her and her husband. At the same time, no savings are planned in the family; they already had to borrow in order to complete repairs by winter. No, I understand that the kitchen is important, the kitchen is for a long time, Italy is quality ... But if Klava could not influence the price of the apartment in any way, then at least the repair cost was in her power? Seriously, if Klava had spent not two million, but two hundred thousand rubles on repairs, would the saved three years of work not pay off her moral suffering from the look of cheap tiles and thin laminate? 6. Nytie Egor Oskopchik constantly tells his friends stories, one is simply more amazing than the other. About the crisis. About some kind of politics, rallies. Egor is always on edge, someone is always wrong with him: either the boss, or a traffic cop, or thepopularly elected president of the Russian Federation. Of course, we live in a free country, and Yegor has the right to wrap anyone around his genitals in his circle of friends ... but Yegor constantly suffers because of other people's problems. The habit of getting into other people's problems regularly makes him feel oppressive impotence, realize that somewhere something is bad, but he cannot change anything. If someone had explained to Yegor that our world is unfair, and that the only way to make it better is to start with yourself, Yegor would probably have been in some leadership position long ago. Egor's brains and hands are in place, the energy from him is rushing. But Yegor, unfortunately, prefers to spend his inexhaustible energy not on creative activity, but on denunciation and punishment of people who, according to Yegor, are behaving incorrectly. Egor considers himself to be a person well adapted to life: he knows how to make a fuss and stand his ground, he can, on occasion, even punch him in the face. Friends look at Yegor with ill-concealed pity. Since Yegor constantly gets into scandals, then into fights, then even into some ridiculous courts out of the blue. 7. Unwillingness to study Dasha Gundogubova spent ten years at school and six years at the institute. It is terrible to calculate how many tens of thousands of hours she spent in dusty classrooms, listening intently to the mournful mumbling of tongue-tied teachers. Dasha is proud of her blue diploma and never misses an opportunity to brag about the loud letters of the educational institution that she managed to offend. At the same time, Dasha is too lazy to spend one day to learn how to work normally in Word. Because of this, it takes three times as long to make documents as it could, and the documents turn out to be very ugly. Dasha sees no problem in this. The authorities, on the other hand, unfairly consider Dasha a fool, and pay her half as much as the much less intelligent Katya. So Katya, despite all her shortcomings, Word still mastered at a decent level. Dasha is also too lazy to spend a few evenings to complete driving courses. Therefore, Dasha does not feel the dimensions of her beautiful car, she parks for 10 minutes where a skilled driver would park in a few seconds, and at least once every six months she gets into ridiculous accidents. To the heap at Dasha, the lock on the front door is very difficult to open. Every evening Dasha fiddles with the key in it for a long time, shuddering at every rustle in the front door and pressing on the key from different sides. At the same time, it does not even occur to Dasha to spend five minutes of time and find a solution to the problem on the Internet. Unfortunately, at the time of issuing the diploma, they forgot to tell Dasha that the freebie was over, and that the duty to force herself to study is now assigned to her personally. 8. Ethanol loop Yura Skobleplyukhin periodically looks in the mirror and thinks that he should finally sign up for a gym: remove his beer belly and shake up his muscles with weights-dumbbells. However, Yura works five days a week, and after work he drinks a mug or two of diluted ethanol. He is not an alcoholic at all: Yura believes that alcohol in small doses, if not useful, then at least not particularly harmful. However, work and alcohol structure his time so well that he definitely has no time to sign up for a gym, and after labor exploits there is no longer any strength left for sports exploits. Yura has no acute reasons to change the rhythm of his life. It's just that Yura looks fifteen years older than his age and feels a little lousy all the time ... but in general, everything is ok. Matrix holds Yura in a steel grip. Yura has, frankly, few chances to tear her fingers off her throat. 9. Bad teeth Grisha Snegiryak does not suffer from toothache at all. He knows that he has deep caries on fourteen teeth ... but right now nothing hurts and a visit to the dentist, it seems, can be postponed for now. Grisha understands that caries is not a runny nose, it will not go away on its own. Grisha understands that inserting prostheses is both time-consuming, painful and expensive. Grisha understands that it is not worth delaying a visit to the dentist. But now he has so many different things to do, and now he has so many urgent expenses ... Well, Grisha will now cure one tooth. And what will change? After all, there will be thirteen more patients. The Matrix rarely leaves its slaves the strength to take care of their health. The Matrix requires the slaves to pay her bills first. 10. Weddings and birthdays Alisa Skotinenok is getting married. Alice works as an assistant manager, her chosen one is a junior technical support engineer. The budget of a newly created family is forty thousand rubles a month. The wedding budget is five hundred thousand. Why shouldn't Alice sign quietly at the registry office and go to celebrate the exchange of rings together with her husband in some quiet restaurant? Why does she need this petrosian toastmaster, why does she need these shameful competitions, why does she need this crowd of drunken cattle clumsily stamping their feet under Verka Serduchka? Why go into debt, ruin your parents, feed and water people who, let's be frank, are quite capable of eating and drinking at their own expense? After all, Alice is not a fool and understands that if she does not arrange a wedding, no one will pay attention to it: they will shrug their shoulders and forget it the next day. There are two reasons for Alice's annual family income to go nowhere. Firstly, the Matrix in the face of our customs and traditions so orders her. Secondly, Alice wants to show off in a white dress and Alice believes that a year of work for two people is quite a normal price for several wedding photos. Of course, the defenders of a naive girl could now say that a wedding happens once in a lifetime ... But there are still birthdays, funerals, New Year's celebrations. How much money will Alice spend annually on these stupid gatherings? 11. Petty expenses Vasya Zhymobryukhov works as a plumber on call. There, a thousand, here, five hundred rubles ... in general, a good income should have been obtained. However, Vasya usually does not splash more than a couple of thousand in his wallet, he is almost always broke. Why? Because Vasya earns money the way he spends it: not counting. Five hundred rubles for a taxi home. A thousand rubles for lunch at a restaurant. It seems like you work and work ... but there is no money like no. If Vasya got himself a notebook and began to write down all income and expenses there, his hair on his ass would move from horror. Vasya would have seen that eating in a restaurant is not a miserable thousand at a time, as he thought, but fifty thousand a month, six hundred thousand a year. Vasya would see that a taxi is convenient and comfortable, but two months of travel by minibuses will allow him to buy a new computer, which he has been dreaming of for three years. However, as it should be for a normal slave of the Matrix, Vasya does not consider it necessary to count money. 12. Advertising Lena Vurdalakina drinks cola, smokes marlboro, chews stimorol and eats hamburgers in three throats at McDonald's. She always smells of Dolce & Gabbana, and Lena carries her iPhone in a Louiston bag. At the same time, Lena is sure that advertising has no effect on her, and a sick stomach and an empty wallet are her own choice. Predatory snouts from television screens support Lena in her naive delusion: “You are a free person, Lenochka, you are a smart and beautiful woman, you always absolutely voluntarily and independently choose which of us you will dutifully take your next salary.
Taken from OK. Impressed.
Judging by the comments, it looks like photoshop, video effects.
ps
Yes... the comments are very valuable information.
The article says -"Here it should be pointed out immediately that the software shown in the clip does not exist"
Yes... the comments are very valuable information.
The article says -"Here it should be pointed out straight away that the software shown in the clip does not exist".
:-) And the clip was painted with a brush on a canvas, yeah.
I can suggest a way of making a clip like this.
Shoot the initial part without make-up. Do part of the make-up, shoot the next part of the clip. More makeup and another part of the clip, etc.
So we have several levels of makeup. Now, in a program like Photoshop, we "finish" the face without makeup to the first frame of the face with makeup... ...and so on.
* * *
And the impression is that one frame has been retouched and the program transfers everything to the moving face. That's not in nature (it's written about in the article).