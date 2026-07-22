Interesting and Humour - page 4933
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in the pimms of a pussycat.
....
There seems to be nothing suitable in the marketplace. I have to order individual work).
Оплата после тестирования на демо счете в течение недели
A great offer
A great offer
In theory, any EA written without technical errors would fit this description. After all, nothing is said about profit.
There seems to be nothing suitable in the marketplace. I have to order individual works ).
Yeah, some people lack a basic understanding of market processes... or even simple logic...
In theory, any EA written without technical errors would fit this description. After all, nothing is said about profit.
Wrote in the subject that he wants to buy a profitable Expert Advisor. Perhaps he needs one week of tests to check its profitability.
And two developers have already responded.
Eh, the customer is lucky, he even has a choice. Now he will live...
Wrote in the thread that he wants to buy a profitable EA. Probably needs a week of tests just to check its profitability.
And two people have already responded.
Eh, the customer is lucky, he even has a choice. Now he will be fine...
Many leave requests because they give a rating (for the application itself)... No one in their right mind would take on such a job
Many people leave applications because they get a rating (for the application itself)... No one in their right mind would take a job like that.
Why wouldn't they? We take any Expert Advisor, optimize it and sell it to the customer hoping that the market will not change much over a week of online testing. The probability of success turns out to be quite high - profit. Well, if you are not lucky with the market, you will simply remain unpaid for the time spent on optimization. There are a lot of such scammers. In our case there are already 2 of them. There will be more.
Why won't they? We take any Expert Advisor, optimise it and sell it to the client in the hope that the market will not change much in a week of online testing. The probability of success is quite high - profit. Well, if you are not lucky with the market, you will simply remain unpaid for the time spent on optimization. There are a lot of such scammers. In our case there are already 2 of them. There will be more.
Not just stay without pay, but with a negative feedback - and this will reduce the volume of orders in the future. And the review will be in any case - or after arbitrage, or after time when the owl sells out. And in general, the customer will check it in the tester before you put it on the demo, and the usual owl will not roll initially. it all is not worth $ 27