Interesting and Humour - page 2839
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Fair enough.)
I'm gonna go fall for some girl.)
The judge is right, there is clearly self-serving intent,Abdulaziza was the victim of female abuse and aggravated violence. There was a reason there were two rapists, one of them was meant to be a "witness" in court.
English court acquits Saudi millionaire who claimed he accidentally penetrated an 18-year-old girl as a result of a bad fall
The judge is right, there is a clear self-serving motive,Abdulaziza was the victim of female abuse and aggravated violence. There was a reason there were two rapists, one of them was supposed to act as a "witness" in court.
So the scheme didn't work? )
What if it wasn't the prince, but someone less famous?
ZS: I'm reminded of the movie "Knock Knock" with Keanu Reeves. He kind of had nothing to do with it there either))
Also this one )))
H: On purpose?
M: On purpose! Rafik came straight to us, he said she was crazy, her (dress) was torn, and I felt bad for her belt. Give it back to me and bring her to her senses.
H: It was staged, wasn't it?
This is bullshit. I met him at a club, I went to his house, not alone, but with a friend, a friend in the next room... and all of a sudden, rape... quietly and discreetly.
Visualisation of 15 sorting algorithms in 6 minutes.
A masterpiece of Nature!
A masterpiece of Nature!