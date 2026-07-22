Interesting and Humour - page 193

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Mischek:

There is already a lot of camera stuffing, near Moscow the system reads blank ballots as votes for one candidate, etc.

Tomorrow everyone will be to blame except the authorities

It is too early.

 
Mischek:

It's a little early.

It's better to be early.
 
sergeev:
it's better to be too early.
Or decided not to do a second round
 
 

At least it's unarmed.

 
 

 
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