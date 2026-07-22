Interesting and Humour - page 193
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There is already a lot of camera stuffing, near Moscow the system reads blank ballots as votes for one candidate, etc.
Tomorrow everyone will be to blame except the authorities
It is too early.
It's a little early.
it's better to be too early.
At least it's unarmed.