Interesting and Humour - page 4637
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Fluency in profanity is also related to fluency. The more words you generate in one category, the more you will come up with counterparts to them in another. Linguistic ability is one measure of intelligence, and it's not surprising that intelligent people know more profanity, even if they don't use it often. To know how and when to use these words correctly requires a sufficient level of intelligence.
https://femmie.ru/7-stranny-h-priznakov-cheloveka-kotory-j-na-golovu-umnee-vseh-vokrug-281138
Reminds me of
somewhere out there, far, far away...
.
.
И? Shall we go drown our smartphones? Who's in?
No drinking, no eating, no sleeping. Grow your teeth a third time.
And then, a club of the initiated and on wigmans via teleportation straight to the bright future.
It's been three years, where can we see the results?
Maybe it's time to go up to 75 and we don't know.
will know !
It's been three years, where can we see the results?
Maybe it's time to go up to 75 and we don't know.
They said the results would come in 4 years, but it's been 3.
I'm sorry ... my favourite (letters in khmai and engl ...geez...)