Interesting and Humour - page 4535
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Well, why drag in a phallic cult in all its diversity, where you can drag in everything. I'm talking about a completely coincidental cult of the lingam, a pillar of the same size and shape, equally decorated with flowers, smeared with honey, sprinkled with milk. It's very specific. Coincidence, yeah. Religion evolved in the same way in opposite hemispheres and different cultures?
And what shape could bread originally have had other than round, and what could it have been watered with other than honey?
So far the most important thing we have found out is that the Bhagavad-Gita is written in the wrong Sanskrit - it certainly does not look like Russian, so it is wrong.
There were many Sanskrit dialects as well as languages in India (and in China and Russia). Whoever knows about languages in India will understand. They even have many English languages.
There were many Sanskrit dialects as well as languages in India (and in China and Russia). Whoever knows about languages in India will understand. They even have many English languages.
How many? There weren't many. Dialects are not different languages, but small variations of the same language.
And what shape could bread originally have had other than round, and what could it have been watered with other than honey?
The phallic symbols were completely different, not necessarily in the form of a vertical column half the height of a man. And in the examples given here - they were not necessarily symbols, but direct images, yes directly on the body. And usually not watered down with honey.
Time to stop the pointless multi-page ruminations. I'm off to bed.
The phallic symbols were completely different, not necessarily in the form of a vertical column half the height of a man. And in the examples given here - they were not necessarily symbols, but direct images, yes directly on the body. And usually not watered down with honey.
Time to stop the pointless multi-page ruminations. I'm going to bed.
What were the other ones? In the form of a square notch?
Shivalingam in contemporary world culture. Who will argue?
Another use of the Shivalingam as a symbol of power and authority in contemporary world culture.
1. A myth chewed up by whom? I have been following the subject and have seen nothing but the derision of alternative historians by sofa experts and pundits who completely ignore inconvenient facts. Yes, the facts are inconvenient, because there are almost no documents left, but they do not fit in with the official history.
2. I did not say that Tartarya was a state in the place of Russia. I cited it in response to Tartary being a fiction. I agree that Tartarya, Gardarika and Scythia are both names for our country (not a state) by different peoples, explorer travellers, at different times - as you like. Why should there be coins with the inscription Great Tartary, if even each city had its own?
3. The words Tartary and Tartars have nothing in common. The ethnic self-name Tartars did not exist at all. That is how the Slavs called all foreign enemies, whether steppe steppe or Lithuanian.
And there were no inconvenient facts, there were only unrestrainedfantasies, and from the very beginning it was obvious even by the aggressive obtrusive manner of material presentation that the "Tartaria" forse is a fierce antiscience bullshit.
Scythia geographically and historically and ethnically is absolutely different from Tartary, if only to simply google it, in order not to get into such a public embarrassment.
Tartarya is quite officially associated with the Tatars (broadly speaking Turkic-Mongols), truffles here:
http://s155239215.onlinehome.us/turkic/20Roots/ZakievGenesis/ZakievGenesisCoverRu.htm
Well, why drag in a phallic cult in all its diversity, where you can drag in everything. I'm talking about a completely coincidental cult of the lingam, a pillar of the same size and shape, equally decorated with flowers, smeared with honey, sprinkled with milk. It's very specific. Coincidence, yeah. Religion evolved in the same way in opposite hemispheres and different cultures?
It is said that the Easter cake also represents a phallus and the icing on top is ahem.
That there are universal archetypes and pathways of religions around the world is a long known fact.
I recommend reading the works of James Frazer (The Golden Bough) and Mircea Eliade (Myth of Eternal Rapture, Aspects of Myth, Myths, Dreams, Mysteries) - you will learn a lot.