Interesting and Humour - page 1271
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The commercials are clear :) What about the cartoons? The ones with the big eyes halfway up their heads.
Oh, those Japanese cartoons! One cartoon for the whole show! Taste of childhood. "Jack in Wonderland. "Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. "Ghost Ship. In Ghost Ship, by the way, there was also a Japanese (albeit Americanized) commercial about the insidious drink boa-juice
OH YES )
We went two or three times each.
Oh, those Japanese cartoons! One cartoon for the whole session! A taste of childhood. "Jack in Wonderland. "Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. "Ghost Ship. Ghost Ship, by the way, also had a Japanese (albeit Americanized) commercial about the insidious drink boa-juice.
OH YES )
Two three times each.
You will laugh. I went to the Ghost Ship for the fourth or fifth time when I was already a second-year student. The Barrikady cinema in Moscow. I don't know what it is now, but in my day it was a children's cinema with cartoons for every taste. There was a fat old bespectacled man sitting in the foyer, cutting out profiles of couples with manicure scissors. It was the couples; he didn't take single customers. The band Last Chance was also playing their last show at the Barricades. Who remembers "Little Grasshopper slept till noon, played the violin from noon till evening"?
PS http://www.piter.fm/artist/%EF%EE%F1%EB%E5%E4%ED%E8%E9_%F8%E0%ED%F1/song_1419823