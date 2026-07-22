Interesting and Humour - page 946

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How it works

Four-stroke engine

 
33.1/3
 
Mischek:

That was just the beginning.)

Tonight at 23 - 24 Moscow time, you can watch this online here

nasa

NASA will broadcast a broadcast of the asteroid approaching Earth

Half an hour to go.

blah-blah-blah, something's on

 
Mischek:

Half an hour to go.

started blah-blah-blah, something's on

That's bullshit, Chelyabinsk is cooler.
 
sanyooooook:

The soul has not disappeared, it has remained, you just don't understand it now. The artist puts at least a drop of soul into every creation, without it nothing can be done.

That's what I heard from my grandparents: "Are your films stupid?"

They didn't laugh at it or watch it, they weren't interested in it, it wasn't their time.

http://mischekjournal.livejournal.com/
 
Mischek:
Nothing of the sort, I mean what you're talking about is clear and well-known, I mean something else, the films have lost their soul, gone gone is the quality of description of elusive but perceptible details, actors screw on schedule without dipping into the image, selling just facial expressions and emotions.

In Russian cinema, this is very noticeable. But among the plethora of Western films, you can often find masterpieces with very punchy acting. Very often among dramas, of course, or movies based on real events.

Maybe it's because I haven't seen many movies lately. ))

 
[Deleted]  
The caretaker caught the boy breaking into the orchard for apples.
- I'll teach you how to steal!
- Thank God for that. That's the third time I've been caught.
 
Yoschik:

How it works

Four-stroke engine

That engine's going to stick soon, put oil in the crankcase.)

 
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