Interesting and Humour - page 4080
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good graphics - programmers +100500
Then give me a link to a video that doesn't make you doubt its authenticity.
I really do not understand your position, at first you seemed to stand on the position that there should be stars on the photo of the earth from the moon, then you seemed to stand on the position that there should not be stars, because even on the photo from the ISS there are none.
What do the sheep have to do with whether Americans were on the moon or not?
let's just say - my position is - what you can touch is what I believe...
and the americans with their gloves couldn't "touch" the aperture ring on their cameras or press the shutter button...
where did you get such professional pictures? and that's just the beginning, we can talk about it a lot ...
but your indifference to being lied to or not lied to ... let's leave it at that ...
Let's just say that my position is that what you can touch is what I believe...
1. and the amerians with their gloves couldn't "touch" the aperture ring on their cameras or press the shutter button...
2. where did such professional photos come from? and this is just the beginning, we can talk a lot about it ...
3. but your indifference to being cheated or not cheated ... Let's leave it at that ...
1. they did not know what kind of gloves they would be wearing. Accordingly, they could have made devices to make it easier to handle the camera. That's not an argument.
2. They were all put on the moon, so they had the best, and training.
3. What's in it for me?
1. or they didn't know what kind of gloves they would be wearing. Accordingly, they could have made devices to make it easier to handle the camera. That's not an argument.
2. they were all packed for the moon, so it was the best, and they were trained.
3. What's in it for me?
Well, then find the cameras that the americans flew with -
compare them to the cameras they're using now -
and ask Leonov how to make a fist in a spacesuit glove when there is pressure inside and no pressure outside...
and at the same time tell me what kind of protection the americans had against radiation in the spacesuits and in the module ...
and there is no loss to you ...
Turn on the MKS broadcast and take a screen shot of the stars - show it later ...
The visibility of stars depends on the position of the sun and the illumination of nearby objects. Whether the Earth obscures the visibility of stars is not very clear.
1 well then find the cameras the americans flew with -
2 compare them with the cameras they use now -
3 and ask Leonov how to make a fist in a spacesuit glove when there is pressure inside and not outside...
4 and at the same time tell me what kind of protection the americans had against radiation in suits and in the module ...
there is no damage ...
1. why?
2. why?
3. why clench your fist?
4. also a questionable thesis:
When the Soviet Union launched the Luna-3, which had to - for the first time in the world - take pictures of the back side of the Moon and transmit them to Earth, some "specialist" came running to Korolev and started waving pieces of paper with calculations: "The pictures won't work! There is too much radiation! The film will glow! You need two meters of concrete to protect yourself from it! " Korolev calmly listened to him, and later gave one of the first photographs of the back side of the moon to this woeful expert, writing on it: "Here's a picture that shouldn't be there".
1. why?
2. why?
3. why clench your hand into a fist?
4. also a controversial thesis:
everything is clear - the conversation has come to a standstill, it is to be expected - I propose not to make a big deal out of it as everyone will stick to his opinion anyway...
All the more so that there will be no profit - that's for sure (don't go to the lumberjack) ...
Well, everything is clear - the conversation has come to a standstill, well, this is to be expected - I suggest not to make this conversation any bigger as everyone will stick to their opinions anyway...
All the more so that there will be no profit - that's for sure (don't go to the lumberjack) ...
You're welcome. I really do not care whether they were there or not, and many other things are completely indifferent.
When you look with your eyes, because the eye has a high capacity for adaptation. Or the camera.
Yes, there is such a parameter: photographic latitude.