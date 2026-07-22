Interesting and Humour - page 4044
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If you do investment projects on a regular basis, you should use ProjectExpert. I taught my students how to use it in an hour. Training is built into the programme itself. Using Excel, students calculated two or three projects in a semester, while I had several dozen in a single session.
It's a wonderful thing - you learn a lot about your project. Especially when something needs to be changed, like interest on a loan, taxes .... A completely different understanding of what you are doing.
The result has standard processing - accepted in the credit departments of banks.
They have a demo version on their website.
No, not on a regular basis. In 2014 I helped an acquaintance start a factory that produces blocks (tiles over time, there's clay there). But now it turns out that under this area is a deposit :)
1. did sharks watch a movie and learn that it is OK to attack people? Who did the math and how, where did the data come from? The movie may have raised people's interest in sharks, so they started pouncing.
2. In our reality, physicists deal with physics and psychologists deal with perception and its subjectivity (well of course within the measure adopted by the universal scientific paradigm).
In your reality, sharks watch movies. On land.
In your reality, sharks watch movies. On land.
What's wrong with that? Are they watching TV in the water?
But now it turns out that there is a deposit underneath the site :)
Dig deeper)))
In your reality, sharks watch movies. On land.
Dig deeper))))
Hey Wizard, does it make sense to go deeper?
There's plenty of dug-ins.
You probably don't know anything about the existence of humor.)
It was humour. In response to the humour of Dimitri. Who keeps trying to make jokes.
It's funny, isn't it? How's that for objective reality? [smiley face]
Hey Wizard, does it make sense to go deeper?
There's plenty of dug in.
Hi. Yeah, the Russian land is full of surprises. We should call in the experts...
It was humour. In response to the humour of Dimitri. Who keeps trying to make jokes.
It's funny, isn't it? How's that for objective reality? [smiley face]
"...all brains shattered,
all the twists and turns..."
(Vysotsky))))
And I dream not of the murmur of the spaceport,
Not those icy skies.
I dream of three cans of sour cream
And tasty pork sausage