Interesting and Humour - page 1968
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Yanukovych stroke ?
https://www.facebook.com/ivan.semesyuk/posts/659618337422070
read the comments
https://www.facebook.com/ivan.semesyuk/posts/659618337422070
read the comments
In short, they don't know there either )
I liked this one: "so maybe we'll go to the pheofania (the name of the hospital) for a pep rally, give our support, say hello" (c) ))))
))))
and a poster
Husband gets back at his wife using her own method
lyrical digression
Russia has paid off the debts of the former USSR to the Czech Republic, Finland and Montenegro.
I wonder if we owe a lot more to whom?
10 reasons why I am in favour of Israel in the Arab-Israeli conflict:
1. In the struggle between moderate drinkers (non-drinkers and alcoholics) and non-drinkers, I side with the drinkers.
2. I prefer regimes in which the leader can be put away rather than regimes in which the leader can only be killed.
3. I am much more sympathetic to those who pray standing up rather than crouching down.
4. I prefer women in uniform to women in black sacks.
5. I don't want people who rise every morning to the shrieks of the muezzin to beat people who know how to wind the alarm clock.
6. I am much more sympathetic to those who, upon learning of their daughter's adventures, grab their heart rather than the knife.
7. It seems more right to me to pay to break up with a wife than it does to buy wives.
8. I unequivocally understand people who bury their murdered children straight away rather than poking their corpses in the TV cameras.
9. I have more respect for a society that gives up several hundred enemy prisoners for their prisoner than for one in which their prisoner is valued at less than one thousandth of the enemy's.
10. 10. I want to live in a world where women and children are not killed. And if they do, I'd rather have a military prosecutor's office handing out pills than a cheering mob of Muslim fanatics handing out candy.
And in addition:
11: I side with the people who love self anecdotes, and I place them above those peoples who are prepared to kill because of a self anecdote or a caricature.
Author unknown. What a pity...
Losers of 2013
In the outgoing year, the global economy continued to recover from the financial crisis. However, some major companies failed to cope with its consequences, even though they were led by experienced top managers. The BBC has ranked the worst heads of companies in 2013. Brazilian Eike Batista was rightly the main loser. The billionaire lost 99% of his fortune and his business empire collapsed, unable to cope with the burden of exorbitant debts.
1. Eike Batista
(EBX).
Back in 2012, the industrial tycoon was number eight on a list of the richest people in the world and boasted that he would become number one no later than 2015, leaving American Bill Gates and Mexican Carlos Slim behind. Batista founded EBX in 1983, with the first two letters standing for his initials and the "X" for capital appreciation. For more than 20 years the businessman was mainly involved in precious metals, but since the early 2000s he has expanded his interests to include oil, energy, metallurgy, logistics and off-shore shipbuilding. Oil OGX was considered the jewel in Batista's collection, but it was the one that let him down. In March, OGX revised its expected oil production figures. The company cut costs and suspended drilling at three offshore projects, announcing a possible restructuring. Market players began shorting all of Batista's companies, effectively devaluing them since the beginning of the year (quotations plummeted by more than 90%). In order to save EBX from bankruptcy, Batista will have to virtually sell off and shut down all the group's companies (OGX alone is $3bn in debt, with its market capitalisation now not even reaching $850m). Holders of its corporates' corporate debt seem to have to put up with the write-downs: Fitch and Moody's have downgraded their bond ratings to junk levels.
2. Ron Johnson
(JC Penney).
In 2011, activist investor Bill Eckman personally poached Apple vice president Ron Johnson to reinvigorate the retailer's business. Eckman managed to convince the JC Penney board that 52.7 million shares as an advance for an Apple VP was fine. Unfortunately, in his 17 months at the helm, Johnson brought down the company's sales by 25% and its capitalisation by 50%. Johnson has failed to understand the difference between an affordable clothing shop and a premium smartphone maker during his reign - he has abandoned the discount system, thereby scaring off low-income Americans. "It's as if he simply dismissed the shop's customers," writes the BBC. In addition, Johnson was never able to forge close ties with the chain's managers - he preferred online meetings, which he often held from his flat or plane, to annoying employees. He was sacked in April.
3. thorsten hines
(BlackBerry).
Thorsten Hines joined the company in 2007 as a senior executive and became CEO in 2011. Under Hines' leadership, BlackBerry focused on developing its mobile phone business. Particular hopes were pinned on the new BlackBerry 10 operating system, which was supposed to compete with Apple's iOS and Google's Android. However, when BlackBerry 10 arrived this year, many analysts said that its release was a couple of years too late. In November, BlackBerry cancelled a deal to sell the company to Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings, saying it expected a $1bn investment. Hines was sacked but received a $22 million payout, angering shareholders - the company's shares have fallen 56% in the last year.
4. eddie Lampert
(Sears Holdings)
Eddie Lampert is best known as the successful head of hedge fund ESL Investments. In 2003, he saved American retailer Kmart from bankruptcy, and in 2005 he tried a similar trick with the troubled Sears Holdings chain. Since then, the company has gone through several CEO changes before Lampert personally took over the company in February this year. "He started acting like a classic financial manager: cutting costs, selling off non-core assets. However, he did nothing to promote the products," the BBC notes. As a result, the retailer has had 27 consecutive quarters of falling sales, with a loss of $800 million in the first three quarters of this year, while the company is $7 billion in debt.
5. Steve Ballmer
(Microsoft)
In the 13 years at the helm of Steve Ballmer, Microsoft has increased its annual revenue from $25bn to almost $78bn and profits to $21.9bn. (up 200%). However, the company's shares have collapsed by 40% in the same time, prompting a barrage of criticism from investors. As recently as last year, Forbes columnist Adam Hartung called Balmer the worst CEO of a major public company in the US. Balmer's main failure is that he slept through the smartphone and tablet fashion. "It's the most expensive phone in the world, and it's completely unattractive to corporate customers," Balmer said after the iPhone was released in 2007. Five years later, sales of the smartphone exceeded Microsoft's entire revenue. In 2010, Ballmer was also convinced that the iPad would remain a niche product, as Microsoft's own attempt at a tablet a decade earlier had failed. Almost all of the 305 million personal computers that Gartner expects to be sold this year will be Windows-based. But if you count smartphones, tablets and other Internet-enabled computing devices, Microsoft already accounts for only 15% of that market. Windows Mobile is installed on just 3.7% of all smartphones worldwide. And Windows 8, which Microsoft hoped would catch up with the tablet market, has not lived up to expectations. The company said in July that it would write off $900 million due to low demand for its Surface tablet. In August, Ballmer announced that he would leave the company within a year.
http://world.investfunds.ru/news/view/53225/