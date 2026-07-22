Interesting and Humour - page 1308

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notused:
http://zakazat-killera.com/

It's a scam. 50% down payment. No wholesale discounts. No way.

I'd like to see their mail, though.)

 
Erm955:
Well!!!!!! http://www.echo.msk.ru/blog/nossik/1119104-echo/
I'll listen to Fedorov - same agent, only this one for regime press propaganda $
 
 

 
Mischek:

That scam. 50% prepayment .No wholesale discounts. No way.

 
 
- Let me text you! Write it. Just don't send it, I don't have any money.
 
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