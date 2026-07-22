Interesting and Humour - page 2315
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Over the steep hump of rock...
"The petrel soared proudly
- "and threw a feces on the cliffs...
The fat penguin was very angry
that his dreams are unfulfilled...
he couldn't (even though he was a bird)
... proudly pooping from a height...
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Good morning
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Good morning
Victory will always be with us.
(with) tol64 ;)
Soviet cartoons in a modern reworking
Soviet cartoons in a modern reworking
Soviet cartoons in a modern reworking
"Technology Solutions"
No need to make a bad thing out of a good thing. There's enough of it (I mean bad).
I absolutely agree with you.
Despite the fact that our children'sTV is already flooded with Western . .., they are still trying to tarnish our good - humananimation!!!
Removed everything that clearly defames our glorious past!!!