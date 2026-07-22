Interesting and Humour - page 2315

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Over the grey plain of the sea...
Over the steep hump of rock...
"The petrel soared proudly
- "and threw a feces on the cliffs...
The fat penguin was very angry
that his dreams are unfulfilled...
he couldn't (even though he was a bird)
... proudly pooping from a height...

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Good morning

 
newdigital:

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Good morning

 
I found a shard of hope once,
It sparkles and shines and gives off warmth,
And even one has power,
Just one, but it leads to success.

Find your shard of hope, too,
We'll put them together and become stronger,
We'll be twice as fast for success,
There's no more longing and there's no more fun.

What if... we find all the pieces?
How much stronger would we be then?
Success is sure to be inevitable

Victory will always be with us.

(with) tol64 ;)


 
 

Soviet cartoons in a modern reworking

 

Soviet cartoons in a modern reworking

 
Fillellin:

Soviet cartoons in a modern reworking

You shouldn't make a good thing out of a bad thing. There's enough of that (I mean the bad).
 

"Technology Solutions"

 
Vinin:
No need to make a bad thing out of a good thing. There's enough of it (I mean bad).

I absolutely agree with you.

Despite the fact that our children'sTV is already flooded with Western . .., they are still trying to tarnish our good - humananimation!!!

Removed everything that clearly defames our glorious past!!!

 
h
Госдуму удостоили премии за вклад в развитие фондового рынка
Госдуму удостоили премии за вклад в развитие фондового рынка
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 5 июля. /ИТАР-ТАСС/. Госдуму удостоили престижной премии за существенный вклад в развитие фондового рынка. Об этом журналистам сообщила глава комитета нижней палаты по финрынку Наталья Бурыкина ("Единая Россия"). "Учредителем этой премии является одна из старейших ассоциаций - Национальная ассоциация участников фондового рынка, которой...
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