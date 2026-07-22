Interesting and Humour - page 673
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This is Putin's election. In the beginning of the story we see the reaction of the chairman of the local electoral committee to a gift from United Russia in her mouth.
Joy in anticipation of another gift, in case of a "correct" vote count, is accompanied by the distinctive sounds of OH and AH.
Then the United Russia observer appears on the stage. He happily walks through the door of the still empty polling station.
But immediately after him comes HE, our hero - the local voter. He comes to the door of the polling station, he explains to observer and chairman, in short, but clear manner, everything that he thinks about elections, about rates of housing and communal services,
and the treatment of his leg at the local clinic and his life.
And finally, in the finale, Churov comes on stage. A black bandage over his eyes proves his honesty and objectivity, and luxuriant hair on his head associates him with a beard and wisdom.
The Chairman takes it in his mouth and melodiously announces the results of the elections. Putin has won. Behind the stage the sound of a falling body is heard. It is our heroine from the beginning of the story fainting from acquiring new gifts.
The end
more http://www.theatlantic.com/infocus/2012/10/hurricane-sandy-after-landfall/100396/
By the way, about recursion.
There's a great one, I wanted to post it in the foursome once, when the religious riots were typhooning there, but I was too lazy to look it up.
And then I came across it the other day by accident....
Read it if you haven't, just to familiarise yourself with recursion.