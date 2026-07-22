Interesting and Humour - page 673

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Mischek:

This is Putin's election. In the beginning of the story we see the reaction of the chairman of the local electoral committee to a gift from United Russia in her mouth.

Joy in anticipation of another gift, in case of a "correct" vote count, is accompanied by the distinctive sounds of OH and AH.

Then the United Russia observer appears on the stage. He happily walks through the door of the still empty polling station.

But immediately after him comes HE, our hero - the local voter. He comes to the door of the polling station, he explains to observer and chairman, in short, but clear manner, everything that he thinks about elections, about rates of housing and communal services,

and the treatment of his leg at the local clinic and his life.

And finally, in the finale, Churov comes on stage. A black bandage over his eyes proves his honesty and objectivity, and luxuriant hair on his head associates him with a beard and wisdom.

The Chairman takes it in his mouth and melodiously announces the results of the elections. Putin has won. Behind the stage the sound of a falling body is heard. It is our heroine from the beginning of the story fainting from acquiring new gifts.

The end

You have done a wonderful job of explaining the concept of this production.))
 

more http://www.theatlantic.com/infocus/2012/10/hurricane-sandy-after-landfall/100396/

 
 
 
 
 
Silent:

By the way, about recursion.

There's a great one, I wanted to post it in the foursome once, when the religious riots were typhooning there, but I was too lazy to look it up.

And then I came across it the other day by accident....

Read it if you haven't, just to familiarise yourself with recursion.

Утром в мою дверь постучала парочка. Первым заговорил мужчина:

- Привет! Я Джон, а она - Мэри

Мэри: Мы приглашаем тебя с нами целовать жопу Хэнку!

Я: Простите? О чем вы? Кто такой Хэнк и с чего мне целовать его жопу?

Джон: Если ты поцелуешь жопу Хэнку, он даст вам миллион долларов, а если нет - он выбьет из тебя все дерьмо!

Я: Это что, какая-то новая молодежная тусовка?

Джон: Хэнк - миллионер-филантроп. Он построил этот город. Хэнк его хозяин! Он может сделать, что хочет, 
а он хочет дать тебе миллион долларов, но не может, пока ты не поцелуешь ему жопу!

Я: Но это бессмыслица! Какого хрена...

Мэри: Кто ты такой, чтобы сомневаться во власти Хэнка? Ты что, не хочешь миллион долларов? Неужели это не стоит того, 
чтобы поцеловать жопу?

Я: Может и стоит, но...

Джон: Тогда идем с нами целовать жопу.

Я: И часто вы целуете жопу Хэнка?

Мэри: О да! Все время!

Я: И он дал вам миллион долларов?

Джон: Нет! Мы получим деньги, как только покинем город!

Я: Так почему бы вам не покинуть город прямо сейчас?

Мэри: Нельзя покидать город, пока Хэнк не скажет, иначе он не даст тебе денег и выбьет из тебя все дерьмо!

Я: А вы знаете кого-нибудь, кто целовал жопу Хэнка, покинул город и получил миллион долларов?

Джон: Моя мать целовала жопу Хэнка годами. Она ушла из города в прошлом году. Я уверен, что она получила деньги.

Я: Ты с ней об этом говорил?

Джон: Конечно нет! Хэнк не разрешает это!

Я: Что же заставляет тебя думать, что ты получишь деньги, если ты никогда не говорил с тем, кто их получил?

Мэри: Но он дает тебе немного денег еще до того, как ты уйдешь из города. Ты можешь получить повышение, выиграть 
немного в лотерею, найти 20 долларов на улице...

Я: А при чем же тут Хэнк?

Джон: Существует определенная связь.

Я: Простите, но это звучит очень глупо!

Джон: Но ради миллиона долларов стоит попробовать. И помни, если ты не поцелуешь жопу Хэнку, он выбьет из тебя все дерьмо!

Я: Может можно увидеться с Хэнком, обсудить детали...

Мэри: Никто не может видеть Хэнка, никто не может с ним говорить!

Я: Как же тогда целовать ему жопу?

Джон: Иногда мы просто посылаем воздушный поцелуй и думаем про его жопу, иногда целуем жопу Карла, а он передает Хэнку.

Я: Какому Карлу? Кто такой Карл?

Мэри: Это наш друг. Именно он научил нас целовать жопу Хэнку.

Я: И вы ему поверили на слово, что Хэнк наградит вас, если вы будете целовать ему жопу?

Джон: Нет! Карл получил письмо от Хэнка много лет назад, где все объясняется. Вот копия письма, посмотри сам.

Джон протянул мне фотокопию:

1. Целуйте жопу Хэнку и он даст вам миллион долларов, когда вы покинете город.
2. Не злоупотребляйте алкоголем.
3. Выбивайте все дерьмо из тех, кто вас не любит.
4. Питайтесь правильно.
5. Сам Хэнк продиктовал это письмо.
6. Луна сделана из голландского сыра.
7. Все, что говорит Хэнк, правильно.
8. Мойте руки после туалета.
9. Не пейте.
10. Не ешьте острые приправы.
11. Целуйте жопу Хэнку или он выбьет из вас все дерьмо.

Я: Это вроде бы написано на бумаге Карла?

Мэри: У Хэнка нет бумаги!

Я: У меня подозрение, что если проверить, окажется, что это почерк Карла.

Джон: Конечно. Хэнк ему продиктовал.

Я: Вы ж говорили, что никто не видел Хэнка!

Мэри: Много лет назад он говорил с некоторыми людьми.

Я: Если он филантроп, почему же он выбивает все дерьмо из людей, взгляды которых отличаются?

Мэри: На то воля Хэнка, а Хэнк всегда прав!

Я: С чего вы это взяли?

Мэри: Пункт 7 гласит: Все, что говорит Хэнк правильно!

Я: А вдруг ваш Карл все это написал сам?

Джон: Так ведь пункт 5 говорит: сам Хэнк продиктовал это письмо. Кроме того, пункт 2 гласит: не злоупотребляйте алкоголем, 
пункт 4: Питайтесь правильно, а пункт 8: мойте руки после туалета. Все знают, что это правильно, значит и остальное верно!

Я: Но пункт 9 говорит: не пейте, что не согласуется с пунктом 2. А в пункте 6 - вообще бред про луну из сыра!

Джон: Пункт 9 просто поясняет пункт 2. А по поводу 6-го, ты ведь никогда не был на луне, откуда ты знаешь?

Я: Ученые доказали, что луна из камня!

Мэри: Но камень может запросто оказаться затвердевшим сыром.

Я: Незнание происхождения камня совсем не говорит о том, что это сыр.

Джон: Ученые могут ошибаться, но мы ведь знаем, что Хэнк всегда прав!

Я: Мы знаем?

Мэри: Конечно, из 5-го пункта.

Я: Ты говоришь, что Хэнк всегда прав, потому что так написано в письме. Письмо правильно, потому что его продиктовал Хэнк. 
Хэнк продиктовал письмо, потому что это написано в письме. Замкнутый круг - Хэнк прав потому, что он говорит, что он прав.

Джон: Hаконец-то ты понял! Как приятно, когда кто-то начинает открывать душу и мыслить по-хэнковски.

Я: Но... Ладно. А что насчет приправ?

Мэри краснеет.

Джон говорит: Приправы есть нельзя. Так сказал Хэнк!

Я: Что, ни перца, ни горчицы?

Мэри выглядит ошарашенной. Джон кричит: Не говори такие слова! Все приправы - это хэнкохульство!

Я: Так что, нельзя есть капусту с майонезом?

Мэри затыкает уши: Я этого не слышала! А-а-а-а-а-а-а!

Джон: Это отвратительно! Только гадкие извращенцы могут такое есть...

Я: Я ем это все время. Мне нравится!

Мэри падает в обморок. Джон подхватывает ее и уходя орет: Если б я только знал, что ты один из них, я даже не тратил 
бы на тебя время!  Когда Хэнк будет выбивать из тебя все дерьмо, я буду стоять рядом и, смеясь, считать деньги. Я поцелую 
жопу Хэнку за тебя, майонезный пожиратель горчицы!

Сказав это, Джон втащил Мэри в автомобиль и уехал.
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