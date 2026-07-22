Interesting and Humour - page 3065
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I didn't take the Cupertino thread out of context, it was just a small detail - of another thread.
Software vulnerability exchange launched in Russia >>>
Бывшие хакеры и разработчики программного обеспечения создали в России первую биржу, на которой будут продаваться сведения об уязвимых местах в программном обеспечении — эксплойты. По мнению автора проекта Expocod, основными его клиентами станут компании, работающие в сфере информационной безопасности и госструктуры.
Project website:http://expocod.com
MTS president predicts free cellular service in the foreseeable future^
https://news.mail.ru/economics/25957152/