Interesting and Humour - page 3065

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

I didn't take the Cupertino thread out of context, it was just a small detail - of another thread.

Heavy and unkind
 
 

Software vulnerability exchange launched in Russia >>>

Бывшие хакеры и разработчики программного обеспечения создали в России первую биржу, на которой будут продаваться сведения об уязвимых местах в программном обеспечении — эксплойты. По мнению автора проекта Expocod, основными его клиентами станут компании, работающие в сфере информационной безопасности и госструктуры. 

Project website:http://expocod.com

 
good morning wednesday
 
it turns out to be one working day, Wednesday
 
 
 

MTS president predicts free cellular service in the foreseeable future^

https://news.mail.ru/economics/25957152/

[Deleted]  
http://hi-news.ru/software/obmenivaem-valyutu-onlajn-s-bronirovaniem-kursa.html
Обмениваем валюту онлайн с бронированием курса
Обмениваем валюту онлайн с бронированием курса
  • 2016.06.01
  • Hi-News.ru
  • hi-news.ru
Сейчас даже далекие от экономики следят за курсом валют — потрясения декабря 2014 года мало для кого прошли бесследно. И если сегодня курс не растет сразу на несколько рублей, не факт, что так будет завтра или через неделю. Но что делать, если вам срочно понадобилась валюта (например, внезапно собрались в отпуск), а зарплата будет только через...
 
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