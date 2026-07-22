Interesting and Humour - page 4427

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Vasiliy Vilkov:
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
Seven.))
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Seven. :))

No, you didn't. We'll have to average it out, 3.5. :)

 
Vitalii Ananev:

No, you didn't. We'll have to average it out, 3.5. :)

I'm not a fortune teller. I just counted on my fingers how much for one and how much for the other. I wasn't taught to divide.

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transcendreamer:

maybe he even trades on the forex market there

He probably runs a PAMM account and hides from investors in an armored train ;) Everybody knows that "you cannot make money on Forex" ("I think that's Drimmer").

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
And you can't count, because this phenomenon is called a "vanishing trend"! (Too bad it's not April 1st...)
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
How many are there? I can't count them...)

Two dickheads.)

 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
3 quarters
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
How many of them are there? (I can't even count them...).

Reminds me of an argument between a customer and a cunning contractor.

By the way, the forex market is full of such illusion effects, we see trends where there are none, etc., which, by the way, can be very well used to trick suckers.

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

that train he's riding - I understand it's still his grandfather's.

Enough about Korea, how's the weather in Ukraine? They say it's time to plant parsley?

 
khorosh:

Enough about Korea, how is the weather in Ukraine? They say it's time to plant parsley?

The neighbour's cherry trees are almost in bloom

mine are still blooming - young

the tulips are almost done

peach planted in June 2018

vineyard 19 bushes

strawberries in bloom

Planted tomatoes in holes a couple of days ago, dill, parsley and basil a week ago between young grape bushes


It's +24 in the shade this afternoon

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