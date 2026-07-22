Interesting and Humour - page 4427
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How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
Seven. :))
No, you didn't. We'll have to average it out, 3.5. :)
No, you didn't. We'll have to average it out, 3.5. :)
I'm not a fortune teller. I just counted on my fingers how much for one and how much for the other. I wasn't taught to divide.
maybe he even trades on the forex market there
He probably runs a PAMM account and hides from investors in an armored train ;) Everybody knows that "you cannot make money on Forex" ("I think that's Drimmer").
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
How many are there? I can't count them...)
Two dickheads.)
How many are there? I can't seem to count...)
How many of them are there? (I can't even count them...).
Reminds me of an argument between a customer and a cunning contractor.
By the way, the forex market is full of such illusion effects, we see trends where there are none, etc., which, by the way, can be very well used to trick suckers.
that train he's riding - I understand it's still his grandfather's.
Enough about Korea, how's the weather in Ukraine? They say it's time to plant parsley?
Enough about Korea, how is the weather in Ukraine? They say it's time to plant parsley?
The neighbour's cherry trees are almost in bloom
mine are still blooming - young
the tulips are almost done
peach planted in June 2018
vineyard 19 bushes
strawberries in bloom
Planted tomatoes in holes a couple of days ago, dill, parsley and basil a week ago between young grape bushes
It's +24 in the shade this afternoon