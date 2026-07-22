Interesting and Humour - page 3033
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I don't care who it is, the seats are already booked.
Democracy in its purest form, so there you go:)
It's like that in almost all spheres already. They're also trying to teach us how to run elections)))))clowns.
They should have sent Alyoshka Analny. He learned how to sing the praises in the squares, at least he would have been useful for something.
I wonder how the liberals will publicly express an opinion on this, none of them will open their mouths. Rain will not say that the decision is politicized, paradoxically, he is a democrat, how can it be said that elections abroad are not fair, the same can only be said about us.
In 2008, when Bilan won, were all the seats booked too? :)
I think if Russia had won now, there would have been no comments about the unfairness of the contest (I'm reading Twitter and Facebook groups now, there's a firestorm)
And if it's known that the contest is unfair, then why participate? :) "I'm gonna play cards with a cheat again and see if I win."
There will be a lot of shouting about dishonesty now, but year after year, Russian performers have gone to this competition, and will continue to do so.
"The mice cried and cried, but they kept eating the cactus."
I didn't say that every EB is written down (although I don't know), I meant that they can write it down when they have to, and not when they don't have to. I mean that someone has the ability to decide whether to schedule it or not when necessary.
Like all democracy and pro-Westerners, including us, like the rain, they selectively see what is necessary, and do not notice what is not necessary and when it is necessary. And it would be half the trouble if they decided when to see it and when not to.
And if the competition is known to be unfair, then why enter? :) "I'm going to play cards with a cheat again and see if I win."
"The mice cried and cried but kept on eating the cactus."
That's actually what I said at the beginning. Fresh air maybe?
But if you think about it, it would be worthwhile to go, it wouldn't be worth it if there wasn't an information battle for the "minds" of people around the world. And as it is, we have even more to gain than to lose, examples like this dispel the myth of fairness and democracy that they themselves have created, with care brought on the wing of stealth
I actually said the same thing in the posts above originally.
If I have repeated it in my own words, then I support the point made.
Fresh air maybe?
Go for it, I don't mind.
Igor Konyashin:
Go, I don't mind.
I've already been, I'm worried about you. After all, you're my compatriot after all.
I've been there, I'm worried about you. After all, you're my compatriot after all.
Don't worry, everything will be fine :) Today is a good day and good news :)
How can you not be worried...
Never mind, it's clear to everyone what's what and why
The new Simon series