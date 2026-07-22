Interesting and Humour - page 4402

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Sergey Golubev:
A generation has grown up that doesn't know how to properly charge water with a TV.
  • The generation that charged water with a television set condemns the generation that catches pokémon with a phone. ...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
  • The generation that charged water with a television set condemns the generation that catches pokémon with a phone. ...

People didn't break their legs and heads from charging water at the TV, unlike catching pokémon.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:
  • The generation that charged water with a television set condemns the generation that catches pokemons with a phone. ...
they didn't go to jail for charging water
 
Sergey Golubev:
A generation has grown up that doesn't know how to properly charge water from a television set.
It wasn't just TV water charging back then. Remember the headlines of those days, like "Mummy raped archaeologist". They wrote about three-metre tall aliens walking around a pioneer camp, etc.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
It wasn't just water from the television set back then. Remember the headlines from those days, like "Mummy raped archaeologist". There were stories about three-metre-high aliens walking around a pioneer camp, etc.

after the glue went around the pioneer camp ;)

 



A healer has died.

In fact, the very phrase - the healer is dead - already looks ridiculous.

 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:



A healer has died.

Actually, the phrase "healer dead" already seems ridiculous.

Yeah, so does "pooping princess." It's outrageous.

And Uncle Fresco left behind an amazing set of badasses:


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Yeah, so is "pooping princess". It's outrageous.

And Uncle Fresco left behind an amazing set of shucks:


however "pooping princess" sounds better than a dead healer.

could be read differently: Better to be a pooping princess than a dead healer.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
no one was put in jail for charging the water

  • The Pepsi generation has little by little evolved into the Beerbelly generation....

    Dmitry Fedoseev:

    People didn't break their legs and heads from charging for water at the TV, unlike catching pokemon.

    • A whole generation of cats who can't sleep on TVs has grown up but a generation of dogs who can nap on tablets has appeared....


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