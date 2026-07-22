Interesting and Humour - page 4402
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A generation has grown up that doesn't know how to properly charge water with a TV.
People didn't break their legs and heads from charging water at the TV, unlike catching pokémon.
A generation has grown up that doesn't know how to properly charge water from a television set.
It wasn't just water from the television set back then. Remember the headlines from those days, like "Mummy raped archaeologist". There were stories about three-metre-high aliens walking around a pioneer camp, etc.
after the glue went around the pioneer camp ;)
A healer has died.
In fact, the very phrase - the healer is dead - already looks ridiculous.
A healer has died.
Actually, the phrase "healer dead" already seems ridiculous.
Yeah, so does "pooping princess." It's outrageous.
And Uncle Fresco left behind an amazing set of badasses:
Yeah, so is "pooping princess". It's outrageous.
And Uncle Fresco left behind an amazing set of shucks:
however "pooping princess" sounds better than a dead healer.
could be read differently: Better to be a pooping princess than a dead healer.
no one was put in jail for charging the water
The Pepsi generation has little by little evolved into the Beerbelly generation....
People didn't break their legs and heads from charging for water at the TV, unlike catching pokemon.
A whole generation of cats who can't sleep on TVs has grown up but a generation of dogs who can nap on tablets has appeared....