Interesting and Humour - page 3035

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Igor Konyashin:
It's not about a cat :)
About who?
About our Russian business that screwed up (and I'm sitting here worrying, sorry, but they're probably having a good time)?
Maybe (I think) it affects the investment rating of countries - the money will not go to us - to sing a song about the history of small people, winning a commercial competition so that this nation and its history has become known throughout the world and a high commercial rating - good luck (and this luck is not made by our business - ours just really screwed up).

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Let's talk about cats ...

 

The Y sign language festival was held in Nizhny Novgorod on 14 May.

The 'Y' Sign Language Festival

 

Dependence of the Fed rate on the rise of the Fed chief


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Vladimir Zubov:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tdmfTP7bmY

 
 
Rorschach:
At work, we shirk, we work on shirking.
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Igor Konyashin:

Dependence of the Fed rate on the rise of the Fed chief


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Stunning animated paintings by George Redhawk

http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/5397786/post375846267/
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