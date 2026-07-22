Interesting and Humour - page 2500
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Can you tell me if this tester score is realistic in life? Is it a good or bad result?)
For humour.
Interesting test for a trader
Interesting because you can never guess how your answer will affect the score, so there is no feedback distorting the result from real to desired.
Interesting test for a trader
Interesting because you can never guess how your answer will affect the score, so there is no feedback distorting the result from real to desired.
This is some kind of crooked test. Checked
Don't know, don't know, I posted here before the end of the test, and I liked the results of the walkthrough.
All the bugs that I identified with myself and without the test (working on myself), also converged in the recommendations.
It turns out I can work as a professional trader and manager ))
Результат психологического теста:
Average risk appetite. Just right for a professional trader and portfolio manager. A person is aware of the nature of his fear. He is able to make quick decisions. Having a profitable trading system in hand will trade within its conditions. Always adheres to certain trading rules. His style: "Losses are inevitable, they will be closed by profits. Profits must be much greater than losses."
Highly motivated to protect and avoid failure. A trader's only failures are losses. A high level of motivation to protect is typical for inexperienced traders who want to learn how to trade. Or for people who tried to trade but didn't succeed. In this situation a person can reduce the level of motivation to protection by means of long-term trading with "psychologically comfortable" amounts.
Moderately high level of motivation to success. It is the best for a good trader or a portfolio manager. The person strives for success and knows the price for it. He is composed, calm, reliable. Such a person can be trusted with money under management. However, without trading experience, just having a moderately high level of motivation to succeed, a person can make a mess.
It turns out I can work as a professional trader and manager ))
It's all bullshit. I answered the questions directly and honestly about myself. But according to the test, it wasn't about me at all... That I turned out to be a risky guy, without a head, all my actions are a huge flash, after which there is nothing. And a low level of motivation to succeed...
Well, then everything became clear - in the short text of the result there are a lot of "childish" mistakes. It all became clear to me at once - students. Or maybe even the students.