Interesting and Humour - page 2812

New comment
 
 
goman:
An idea on how to become a millionaire
 
.
СМИ: Под картиной «Мона Лиза» обнаружили скрытый портрет
СМИ: Под картиной «Мона Лиза» обнаружили скрытый портрет
  • 2015.12.08
  • lifenews.ru
Французский учёный Паскаль Котт обнаружил под известной картиной да Винчи «Джоконда» скрытый портрет. Искусствовед использовал уникальную фотокамеру и на изучение потратил больше десяти лет, сообщает BBC. По данным СМИ, на скрытом портрете изображена женщина, причём у неё нет загадочной...
 
 
I wonder if it's realistic to stop the process, or is it over?)
Площадь льда в Арктике за 35 лет сократилась в два раза
Площадь льда в Арктике за 35 лет сократилась в два раза
  • 2015.12.08
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 8 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Средняя температура в Арктике зимой выросла с 1990 года на 3 градуса Цельсия, заявил глава Минприроды РФ Сергей Донской на седьмой Ассамблеи высокого уровня коалиции "Климат и чистый воздух". По его словам, средняя площадь льда в арктических морях с 1980 года сократилась более чем вдвое. "Уже сегодня этот регион...
 
Server Muradasilov:
I wonder if it is realistic to stop the process, or is it over?)
It will stop on its own when they come up with something more interesting, such as the Mayan Calendar with the end of the world. There was already talk of global warming and it turned out not to be, instead the world ended in 2012 and now the world is over and it is warming again...
 
Server Muradasilov:
I wonder if it's realistic to stop the process, or is it over?)
It's been there since the beginning!
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
It will stop on its own when they come up with something more interesting, like the Mayan calendar with the end of the world. There was already talk of global warming, then it turned out not to be, instead they came up with the end of the world 2012, now the end of the world is over, now it's warming again...
The world was before us for millions of years and will remain without us for millions more years. Global warming will be replaced by global cooling and vice versa. Our reasoning is insignificant compared to world processes. End-of-the-world speculations are necessary for demagogues to fool a part of the population.
 
Server Muradasilov:
I wonder if it is real to stop the process or it is finished.)

is the Arctic sea ice drifting or is it just sitting on the shoal? )

melting reduces the volume by ~10%, so the ice melting there should not cause the sea level to rise.

so there won't be a global flood.

where am I wrong? )

we should check, throw some ice in the glass and see if the level in the glass changes after the ice melts )

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Ice in the arctic is drifting or is it just sitting on the shoal? )

melting reduces the volume by ~10%, so the ice melting there should not cause the sea level to rise.

so there won't be a global flood.

where am I wrong? )

we should check, throw ice in the glass and see if the level in the glass changes after the ice melts )

Sea level should not, but ocean level will increase by 10%
1...280528062807280828092810281128122813281428152816281728182819...4979
New comment