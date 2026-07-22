Interesting and Humour - page 2812
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I wonder if it is realistic to stop the process, or is it over?)
I wonder if it's realistic to stop the process, or is it over?)
It will stop on its own when they come up with something more interesting, like the Mayan calendar with the end of the world. There was already talk of global warming, then it turned out not to be, instead they came up with the end of the world 2012, now the end of the world is over, now it's warming again...
I wonder if it is real to stop the process or it is finished.)
is the Arctic sea ice drifting or is it just sitting on the shoal? )
melting reduces the volume by ~10%, so the ice melting there should not cause the sea level to rise.
so there won't be a global flood.
where am I wrong? )
we should check, throw some ice in the glass and see if the level in the glass changes after the ice melts )
Ice in the arctic is drifting or is it just sitting on the shoal? )
melting reduces the volume by ~10%, so the ice melting there should not cause the sea level to rise.
so there won't be a global flood.
where am I wrong? )
we should check, throw ice in the glass and see if the level in the glass changes after the ice melts )