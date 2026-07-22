Interesting and Humour - page 4380
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It reminds me of an old Soviet film, I can't remember the title. There was a team of schoolchildren who got on a starship and flew somewhere to the stars. Lots of adventures during the flight, conflicts, etc. Turns out they sat in a bunker in a mock-up ship for a few years. I suspect Musk is cooking up the same hokum, so he'll be back )
About the bunker seems to be this one -https://www.kinopoisk.ru/film/orbita-9-2017-822446/ But it's not old and it's not Soviet at all.
Don't you go all Martian on our Martian brethren!
No one's going anywhere and they can't.
If you want to think about it, find a metal melting table.
Add in some very strong radiation.
Out there (space, if there is such a thing) no living organism could survive.
And don't forget that the ship is flying at breakneck speed.
It's like being hit by a flame torch.
No one is flying anywhere and they can't.
I should tell the guys on the ISS, they don't know about it.
Do you watch all these cartoons? Nu Nu)))
A real case in point.
A lady of 50+ years of age is shopping in a supermarket, walks away from the till and looks at the receipt.
She says, "Why do you have such stupid receipts in the shop, you can't see anything!
A security guard comes up to her and turns the cheque upside down.
A real case in point.
A lady of 50+ years of age is shopping in a supermarket, walks away from the till and looks at the receipt.
She says: "Why do you have such stupid receipts in the shop, you can't see anything!
A security guard comes up to her and turns the cheque over on the back side.
We're all used to receipts printed with disappearing ink, but this fast...
Out there (space, if there is such a thing) no living organism can survive.
And don't forget that the ship is flying at breakneck speed.
It's like being hit by a flame torch.
And if they do, I, the Martian Mother Queen of Mars, will devour them all.
And if they do, I, the Martian Queen Mother, will devour them all.
And we, your formidable warriors, are hungry!
Do you watch all these cartoons? Nu Nu)))
the illustration you gave shows the ISS ))
And you probably saved the main argument for last - the earth is flat and the sky is solid.