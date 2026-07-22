Interesting and Humour - page 4380

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

It reminds me of an old Soviet film, I can't remember the title. There was a team of schoolchildren who got on a starship and flew somewhere to the stars. Lots of adventures during the flight, conflicts, etc. Turns out they sat in a bunker in a mock-up ship for a few years. I suspect Musk is cooking up the same hokum, so he'll be back )

That's what I immediately thought. Musk is a professional showman. Will be filming (in Hollywood venues, but in confidence) a series of sort of documentaries that fly, land and start colonisation, and then he'll be asking the world for super-babble to improve the Mars colonies.
 

About the bunker seems to be this one -https://www.kinopoisk.ru/film/orbita-9-2017-822446/ But it's not old and it's not Soviet at all.

«Орбита 9» (Órbita 9, 2017)
«Орбита 9» (Órbita 9, 2017)
  • votes: 5629
  • 2017.04.07
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  • www.kinopoisk.ru
Космическая станция Орбита 9 держит курс на Селесту, куда она доставит своего единственного астронавта  20-летнюю Элену  только через 19 лет. Для починки одной из систем жизнеобеспечения на корабль прибывает Алекс  первый человек, которого Элена увидит в своей жизни. Она еще не знает, что она не только часть глобального секретного...
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Don't you go all Martian on our Martian brethren!


No one's going anywhere and they can't.

If you want to think about it, find a metal melting table.

Add in some very strong radiation.

Out there (space, if there is such a thing) no living organism could survive.

And don't forget that the ship is flying at breakneck speed.

It's like being hit by a flame torch.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

No one is flying anywhere and they can't.

We should tell the guys on the ISS, they don't know about it
 
TheXpert:
I should tell the guys on the ISS, they don't know about it.

Do you watch all these cartoons? Nu Nu)))

 

A real case in point.

A lady of 50+ years of age is shopping in a supermarket, walks away from the till and looks at the receipt.

She says, "Why do you have such stupid receipts in the shop, you can't see anything!

A security guard comes up to her and turns the cheque upside down.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

A real case in point.

A lady of 50+ years of age is shopping in a supermarket, walks away from the till and looks at the receipt.

She says: "Why do you have such stupid receipts in the shop, you can't see anything!

A security guard comes up to her and turns the cheque over on the back side.

We're all used to receipts printed with disappearing ink, but this fast...

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Out there (space, if there is such a thing) no living organism can survive.

And don't forget that the ship is flying at breakneck speed.

It's like being hit by a flame torch.

And if they do, I, the Martian Mother Queen of Mars, will devour them all.


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

And if they do, I, the Martian Queen Mother, will devour them all.


And we, your formidable warriors, are hungry!


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Do you watch all these cartoons? Nu Nu)))

the illustration you gave shows the ISS ))

And you probably saved the main argument for last - the earth is flat and the sky is solid.

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