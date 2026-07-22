Interesting and Humour - page 3243

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I hope that's not a rhetorical question.)

I had something like that, but I can't remember it now, which is strange, but when I ask how to spell it, I remember it.

Not rhetorical ). Not the rule itself, a picture of similar text for -sit -sit. Some forum users to present.

The rule itself is the easiest -- if the question (what to do) has a soft sign, then write.

Although on the other hand marker is excellent -- wrong in these endings -- it is likely to be very stupid.

 

Alexander Tsypkin (a story about him from his own website):

  • "Born in 1975 into a multi-generational family of doctors. Graduated from the Faculty of International Relations at St. Petersburg State University. He is an expert in strategic PR. Works with biggest Russian companies. He is a frequent speaker at the largest professional forums and conferences. For several years held the position of PR-director of MegaFon NWF. In 2014, he moved to Moscow and took on projects in the field of information policy in the context of corporate conflicts. Winner of many professional awards, including the Proba-IPRA Golden World Awards."
  • "Publicist. Author of over a hundred interviews with politicians, figures of culture, science and sport, including Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Grebenshchikov, Ornella Muti, Mikhail Zhvanetsky, Konstantin Khabensky and others. He is an author and presenter of a number of TV programmes. Lecturer at St Petersburg State University."

"Sketches of life in the northern capital from the author of the bestseller 'Women of Unstoppable Age'". (that's how it was promoted on Facebook) - I haven't read the bestseller, but I've been to St Petersburg many times and for long periods, so if anyone has been or lived there - his sketches at the link below will be of interest - the sketches are short, just one page of text.

КОД ПЕТЕРБУРЖЦА
  • 2015.10.12
  • tsypkin.com
Петербург мы, разумеется, обожаем. Хотя сам он жителей своих переносит с трудом, и его отношение к горожанам заметно даже плохо вооруженным глазом. Вот представьте себе Париж без людей. Что наблюдаем? Серо-желтые коридоры брошенного замка. Рим без людей: раскопки, с которых сбежали археологи. Дубай без людей: город будущего после ядерной войны...
 
Neurolinguistic programming

From wikipedia:

"Neuro-linguistic programming (also neuro-linguistic programming,NLP, from English.Neuro-linguistic programming) is a branch of psychotherapy and practical psychology not recognised by the academic community, based on the technique of modelling (copying) the verbal and non-verbal behaviour of people who have succeeded in a particular field, and a set of connections between speech patterns, eye movements, body movements and memory. "

"And NLP should already be taught for the fact that it allows you to make a proper shopping list for your husband!", said one clever woman:


Нейролингвистическое программирование — Википедия
Нейролингвистическое программирование — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Нейролингвистическое программирование (также нейро-лингвистическое программирование, НЛП, от англ.  ) — направление в психотерапии и практической психологии[1][2], не признаваемое академическим сообществом, основано на технике моделирования (копирования) вербального и невербального поведения людей, добившихся успеха в какой-либо области, и...
 

Latest on Peter - All-Russian Research Geological Institute


Just a branch ...

At first I thought it said SERGEI :) Then I read it...

ВСЕГЕИ
ВСЕГЕИ
  • www.vsegei.ru
1. Всероссийская геологическая библиотека 2. Центральный научно-исследовательский геологоразведочный музей им. академика Ф.Н. Чернышева (ЦНИГР музей) 3. Центр информационных технологий по региональной геологии и металлогении   3.1. Отдел отраслевых информационных систем и банков данных   3.2. Отдел семантического и методического обеспечения...
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

Alexander Tsypkin (a story about him from his own website):

  • "Born in 1975 into a multi-generational family of doctors. Graduated from the Faculty of International Relations at St. Petersburg State University. He is an expert in strategic PR. Works with biggest Russian companies. He is a frequent speaker at the largest professional forums and conferences. For several years held the position of PR-director of MegaFon NWF. In 2014, he moved to Moscow and took on projects in the field of information policy in the context of corporate conflicts. Winner of many professional awards, including the Proba-IPRA Golden World Awards."
  • "Publicist. Author of more than a hundred interviews with politicians, cultural figures, scientists and sportsmen, including Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Grebenshchikov, Ornella Muti, Mikhail Zhvanetsky, Konstantin Khabensky and others. He is an author and presenter of a number of TV programmes. Lecturer at St Petersburg State University."

"Sketches of life in the northern capital from the author of the bestseller 'Women of Unstoppable Age'". (that's how it was promoted on Facebook) - I haven't read the bestseller, but I've been to St Petersburg many times and for long periods, so if anyone has been or lived there - his sketches at the link below would be of interest - the sketches are short, just one page of text.

+
[Deleted]  
 
Sergey Golubev:

"And NLP should already be taught because it allows you to make a proper shopping list for your husband!", says one clever woman:

It says on the picture:

"Mineral water (any water will do for a hangover)"

-- Not all mineral water's good with a hangover.

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

It says on the picture:

"Mineral water (any water will do for a hangover)"

-- Not all mineral water is [better] for a hangover.

And even better not any water at all... In Georgia khash is very popular on hangover. I had a chance to check it out once - it's great.
 
and no one even noticed the fur coat.
 
Alexander Bereznyak:
and no one noticed the coat.

What's there to notice?

A wife should have a fur coat. A wife shouldn't be freezing.

That's why normal husbands -- wives are equipped for the coat and shoes part.

It's another thing if the wife (on the note) is meddling -- you don't have to listen to her.

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