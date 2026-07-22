Interesting and Humour - page 3243
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I hope that's not a rhetorical question.)
I had something like that, but I can't remember it now, which is strange, but when I ask how to spell it, I remember it.
Not rhetorical ). Not the rule itself, a picture of similar text for -sit -sit. Some forum users to present.
The rule itself is the easiest -- if the question (what to do) has a soft sign, then write.
Although on the other hand marker is excellent -- wrong in these endings -- it is likely to be very stupid.
Alexander Tsypkin (a story about him from his own website):
"Sketches of life in the northern capital from the author of the bestseller 'Women of Unstoppable Age'". (that's how it was promoted on Facebook) - I haven't read the bestseller, but I've been to St Petersburg many times and for long periods, so if anyone has been or lived there - his sketches at the link below will be of interest - the sketches are short, just one page of text.
From wikipedia:
"Neuro-linguistic programming (also neuro-linguistic programming,NLP, from English.Neuro-linguistic programming) is a branch of psychotherapy and practical psychology not recognised by the academic community, based on the technique of modelling (copying) the verbal and non-verbal behaviour of people who have succeeded in a particular field, and a set of connections between speech patterns, eye movements, body movements and memory. "
"And NLP should already be taught for the fact that it allows you to make a proper shopping list for your husband!", said one clever woman:
Latest on Peter - All-Russian Research Geological Institute
Just a branch ...
At first I thought it said SERGEI :) Then I read it...
Alexander Tsypkin (a story about him from his own website):
"Sketches of life in the northern capital from the author of the bestseller 'Women of Unstoppable Age'". (that's how it was promoted on Facebook) - I haven't read the bestseller, but I've been to St Petersburg many times and for long periods, so if anyone has been or lived there - his sketches at the link below would be of interest - the sketches are short, just one page of text.
"And NLP should already be taught because it allows you to make a proper shopping list for your husband!", says one clever woman:
It says on the picture:
"Mineral water (any water will do for a hangover)"
-- Not all mineral water's good with a hangover.
It says on the picture:
"Mineral water (any water will do for a hangover)"
-- Not all mineral water is [better] for a hangover.
and no one noticed the coat.
What's there to notice?
A wife should have a fur coat. A wife shouldn't be freezing.
That's why normal husbands -- wives are equipped for the coat and shoes part.
It's another thing if the wife (on the note) is meddling -- you don't have to listen to her.