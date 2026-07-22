Interesting and Humour - page 1779
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The only thing I don't understand is how and where they fixed the joists.
Two looks!!!
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newdigital, 2013.10.22 12:52I'm in Cherepovets (and before that I was in Siberia) :) and I haven't got off my chair ... Beeline is doing it...
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newdigital, 2013.11.05 13:30
I'm in Eagle city now :)
I wonder how to ban a person by IP if he has an internet provider Beeline on a fibre-optic line? Once a day the IP can vary from Siberia to Kaliningrad ...
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newdigital, 2013.11.21 09:36
In short - now I am in Voronezh
So?
When you say IP, you mean "IP address", so it is correct to say "my IP"