Interesting and Humour - page 1779

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Contender:
But what I don't understand is how and where they fastened the bars.
 
sergeev:
The only thing I don't understand is how and where they fixed the joists.
They pre-fastened them, they thought if it sagged, the bars would hold them in place.
 
 

Two looks!!!

 
 

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Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.10.22 12:52

I'm in Cherepovets (and before that I was in Siberia) :) and I haven't got off my chair ... Beeline is doing it...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.11.05 13:30


I'm in Eagle city now :)

I wonder how to ban a person by IP if he has an internet provider Beeline on a fibre-optic line? Once a day the IP can vary from Siberia to Kaliningrad ...


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Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.11.21 09:36


In short - now I am in Voronezh


Now I checked my IP again - I'm somewhere between Lesosibirsk and Ust-Ilimsk. In Siberia.

 
You see you're on a mobile network, where it has free access to the internet, that's where you live now.
 
newdigital:


Now I checked my IP again - I'm somewhere between Lesosibirsk and Ust-Ilimsk. In Siberia.

So?

 
newdigital:


your IP.

When you say IP, you mean "IP address", so it is correct to say "my IP"

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