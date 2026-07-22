Interesting and Humour - page 1337

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...and he is

 
 
 

Mischek:  


"tomorrow .............."

Very refreshing, yeah.

I saved the picture so I won't forget it...tomorrow...

 
A trader-goddess rides along the road and sees a fork ahead, three roads, a stone, and an inscription on the stone: "If you go left, you will get a moose; if you go right, you will get a moose; if you go straight, you will also get a moose".
I started to think where to go, as there's such an ambush everywhere. Then a voice from above: "Hey, decide quickly, or you'll get a moose right here!!!
 
Shahmaev80:
A trader-goddess rides along the road and sees a fork ahead, three roads, a stone, and an inscription on the stone: "If you go left, you will get a moose, if you go right, you will get a moose, and if you go straight, you will also get a moose".
I started to think where to go, as there's such an ambush everywhere. Then a voice from above: "Hey, decide soon, or you'll get a moose right here!!!
The voice of Kolya Marzhov :)
 
 
Leha Maitrade has published his grail. http://youtu.be/SHLUIZTrh8c?t=1s
 
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