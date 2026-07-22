Interesting and Humour - page 1337
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...and he is
Mischek:
"tomorrow .............."
Very refreshing, yeah.
I saved the picture so I won't forget it...tomorrow...
I started to think where to go, as there's such an ambush everywhere. Then a voice from above: "Hey, decide quickly, or you'll get a moose right here!!!
A trader-goddess rides along the road and sees a fork ahead, three roads, a stone, and an inscription on the stone: "If you go left, you will get a moose, if you go right, you will get a moose, and if you go straight, you will also get a moose".
I started to think where to go, as there's such an ambush everywhere. Then a voice from above: "Hey, decide soon, or you'll get a moose right here!!!