Interesting and Humour - page 2275
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Belgorod International Airport
Sergey Dol is known to many people, I remember him being surprised himself for being chosen as the best photographer in one big competition.
This is another stage in his next project with the strange name "Team Currant" :
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Belgorod International Airport
You can follow the link and see the whole thing. Last stage was Serpukhov (I do not remember - I posted it here or not).
In general, I understood what blogs are and how to use them - on Sergey Dol's blogs (blogs about different countries).
I just don't like it when people pretend ...
Having eaten their medication, the dogs called for an ambulance
Stella and Stuart are five months old and at this age, dogs are particularly curious. In total, they tried four different types of blood clotting, diabetes and blood pressure medication. In doing so, they pressed the panic button 12 times, which is installed in many patients' homes.
Having received a signal of an emergency, the medics immediately arrived on the spot, but no one opened the door for them. In this case, the doctors had the authority to enter the house on their own.
They broke down the door, but once inside, they saw only two dogs. The owners returned home at the same time and immediately took the pets to the vets.
Blood tests and other tests showed that the animals were not harmed by the medication they had taken.
Continued about the Team Currant Project - Museum of Industrial Culture (MIK)
There is only the MIC between the past and the future... link to the blog post here.
Good night
Fórum de negociação, sistemas de negociação automatizados e testes de estratégias de negociação
algo interessante
newdigital, 2014.05.30 20:32Earth, Wind & Fire - Brazilian Rhyme (1977)
9 rules for imitating hectic activity at work
1. Never walk around without a document in hand.
People with documents in their hands look like the most stressed-out employees. People with empty hands look like they're going to a coffee shop or hanging out.
2. use the computer to look busy.
3. mess on the desk.
Order on the desk looks like we're not working hard enough.
4. answering machine.
Never answer the phone if you have an answering machine. People aren't calling you to give you something for nothing, they're calling you to get YOU to do the work for them.
5. Look nervous and irritable.
6. Leave work late.
7. Creative sighing.
8. Legend man.
It's not enough to pile a bunch of documents on your desk. Stack more books on the floor.
9. Build a dictionary.
Look through a couple of serious specialist journals and memorise clever concepts.
http://www.optimus-file.com/game.php?id=2299
Political map of the world|Genre - Logical