Interesting and Humour - page 2275

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Belgorod International Airport

Sergey Dol is known to many people, I remember him being surprised himself for being chosen as the best photographer in one big competition.

This is another stage in his next project with the strange name "Team Currant" :

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Belgorod International Airport



You can follow the link and see the whole thing. Last stage was Serpukhov (I do not remember - I posted it here or not).

In general, I understood what blogs are and how to use them - on Sergey Dol's blogs (blogs about different countries).
I just don't like it when people pretend ...

 

Having eaten their medication, the dogs called for an ambulance

Stella and Stuart are five months old and at this age, dogs are particularly curious. In total, they tried four different types of blood clotting, diabetes and blood pressure medication. In doing so, they pressed the panic button 12 times, which is installed in many patients' homes.

Having received a signal of an emergency, the medics immediately arrived on the spot, but no one opened the door for them. In this case, the doctors had the authority to enter the house on their own.

They broke down the door, but once inside, they saw only two dogs. The owners returned home at the same time and immediately took the pets to the vets.

Blood tests and other tests showed that the animals were not harmed by the medication they had taken.

Наевшись лекарств, собаки вызвали себе скорую помощь
Наевшись лекарств, собаки вызвали себе скорую помощь
  • www.nat-geo.ru
Пара французских бульдогов во время отсутствия хозяев наелась их лекарств и вызвала неотложную помощь.
 

Continued about the Team Currant Project - Museum of Industrial Culture (MIK)

There is only the MIC between the past and the future... link to the blog post here.




Музей индустриальной культуры
Музей индустриальной культуры
  • www.museum-ic.ru
Музей индустриальной культуры — это необычный музей. Музей воспоминаний. Большинство представленных предметов когда-то окружали нас в повседневной жизни, были в наших домах. Часто к нам приходят семьями и каждый найдет то, что нравится ему. Детям будет интересно посмотреть на игрушки их родителей. А с некоторыми экспонатами можно даже играть...
 

Good night

 

 

9 rules for imitating hectic activity at work


1. Never walk around without a document in hand.
People with documents in their hands look like the most stressed-out employees. People with empty hands look like they're going to a coffee shop or hanging out.

2. use the computer to look busy.

3. mess on the desk.
Order on the desk looks like we're not working hard enough.

4. answering machine.
Never answer the phone if you have an answering machine. People aren't calling you to give you something for nothing, they're calling you to get YOU to do the work for them.

5. Look nervous and irritable.

6. Leave work late.

7. Creative sighing.

8. Legend man.
It's not enough to pile a bunch of documents on your desk. Stack more books on the floor.

9. Build a dictionary.
Look through a couple of serious specialist journals and memorise clever concepts.

 

http://www.optimus-file.com/game.php?id=2299

Political map of the world|Genre - Logical

Политическая карта мира | Лучшие flash и 3D игры
Политическая карта мира | Лучшие flash и 3D игры
  • www.optimus-file.com
Политическая карта мира Политическая карта мира: Отличная игра, которая позволит проверить ваши знания! Чему вас научили на уроках географии, и английского языка? Хотите проверить? Тогда вперед!
 
 
There is a Russian proverb: "Make a fool pray to God, he will also break his forehead".
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