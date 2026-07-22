Interesting and Humour - page 3534
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At home )
I read the Invest-Get Rich thread and decided to tell you what the news is now in the English section.
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In the English part of the forum one of the moderators created a thread: I need HEEEELP please, it's urgent ... actually !
People just put thread titles or post text there (trying not to link to thread or post authors - not to embarrass them).
The first post in this thread was made by the moderator himself:
Привет мои друзья,
This is a great community, all of you are so kind and clever. I have this software and I know it's for making money, I coded this software (it's how we usually say when we find something on the internet) and it doesn't work. I mean - I have it, but nothing comes into my bank account.
I don't want to study, I don't want to pay, I don't want to read, I don't want to get into anything, I just want to make money. I need it for my bank account, but this software doesn't work.
I will be very grateful, and I will never forget someone who will help me.
Peace, brothers.
Seeing this thread with its first post, which was created by a very good programmer - I was just taken aback.
But users of the English forum very quickly understood what the point is, and joined in.
Some of the most interesting questions (which I've just re-posted from the forum without linking to the authors):
Answer: I do - MLQ."
There are already five sheets, and not all the posts are humorous, there are a lot of serious posts (and they get a normal answer), there are just pieces of code, etc..
I think the branch will be one of the most popular in the english part.
By the way, who has a guaranteed profitable Expert Advisor - please send it to me here or in a private message the source MLQ.
Peace, brothers.
http://izvestia.ru/news/656712
So soon it will come to a point where my cat will have to get a TIN, SNILS and go to work.
There's a pond next to the house, called an aquarium? 22 tonnes... Picture in the studio )))
This is what a tanker of 22,000 litres looks like, for example. It's really not that much))
Good thing there is at least one code per apiary rather than one code per bee......
I read the Invest-Get Rich thread and decided to tell you what the news is now in the anglosphere.
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...
It's just that all December and January there were branches like this (several a day):
And then I reload the page and I see the usual 3 or 4 "Help ..." threads at the top ... and one of them is this one, opened by a moderator who sat through all of December and this January and helped, helped ...
:)
This is what a tanker of 22,000 litres looks like, for example. It's really not that much))
In Moscow, near the underground station Zulebino is an auto parts shop, four floors, when it opened there forty percent of all the floors were aquariums, crocodiles, fish, all sorts of rare and walk under your feet and wildlife floats :) There's an aquarium on one of the floors now.
Alexis must have thought that his flat and 22 tons of water, I can't even comprehend it. One day I will go to a guy who has an aquarium larger than the truck, take a picture, I will throw up here, in flats such aquariums do not do ........
In Moscow, near the metro station Zulebino there is a car parts shop, four floors, when it opened there forty percent of all the floors were aquariums, crocodiles, fish, all sorts of rare and walking underfoot animals swimming :) There's an aquarium on one of the floors now.
Alexis must have thought that his flat and 22 tons of water, I can't even comprehend it. One day I will go to one guy, he has an aquarium larger than the truck, take pictures, skype here, in flats such aquariums do not do .........
Cool with the truck! Yes, I have a regular flat, but even in a regular cottage this fool would not fit. It has to be something like American houses, where everything is big. Send me pics, really, it's interesting )