Interesting and Humour - page 2622

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Vladimir Pastushak:
This is aerobatics at its finest. Expert. Red line in green. We'll cover the costs.
 
 
 
The truth about the horseshoe
 
Karputov Vladimir:

And then again, it's a matter of luck. ;))

P.S. But you should certainly try.

[Deleted]  
the chief burst in this morning and started
yelling, "You're all slackers.
♪ we got so upset, we didn't even ♪
♪ didn't even finish our cognac ♪
 
Karputov Vladimir:
This is aerobatics at its finest. Expert. Red line in green. We will cover the costs.
A typical situation in IT consultancy
 
Karputov Vladimir:

As for the horseshoe: the horse worked best in the collective farm, but he never became chairman...

When did the resource administration take the nickname masks off the users, did it get better? Maybe avatars are next?

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