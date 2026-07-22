Interesting and Humour - page 2622
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And then again, it's a matter of luck. ;))
P.S. But you should certainly try.
https://vimeo.com/100574158
yelling, "You're all slackers.
♪ we got so upset, we didn't even ♪
♪ didn't even finish our cognac ♪
This is aerobatics at its finest. Expert. Red line in green. We will cover the costs.
As for the horseshoe: the horse worked best in the collective farm, but he never became chairman...
When did the resource administration take the nickname masks off the users, did it get better? Maybe avatars are next?