Interesting and Humour - page 463
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Two children wanted to take away the Olympic flame
and we had a local drag racing championship / 402m race, what about you?
This is some very powerful sorcery :)
The subordinate looks at him in surprise and replies: "Yes!?, and I thought they were selling slaves...."