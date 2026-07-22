Interesting and Humour - page 463

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Two children wanted to take away the Olympic flame

 
 
 
sumkin75:
This is some very powerful witchcraft :)
 

and we had a local drag racing championship / 402m race, what about you?

 
 
 
sigma7i:
This is some very powerful sorcery :)
The Pirate's Grail.
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A boss summons a subordinate and says: "You're fired...".
The subordinate looks at him in surprise and replies: "Yes!?, and I thought they were selling slaves...."
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