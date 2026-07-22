Interesting and Humour - page 2109

New comment
 
A device has been developed that allows you to sleep in 2-3 hours


Секрет Штирлица | Новости | Вокруг Света
Секрет Штирлица | Новости | Вокруг Света
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Польская компания представила устройство NeuroOn, составляющее индивидуальную «карту сна» и, таким образом, помогающее человеку выспаться за два-три часа. Об этом пишет Внешне новый девайс представляет собой маску с датчиками, измеряющими биосигналы организма — движения глазных яблок, параметры мозговой деятельности, напряжение мышц. Все...
 

A spring morning in the Belarusian Polesie.

Photo by: Sergey Shlyaga (National Geographic)



 

Good morning everyone!!!))

 
- Give me an entry point and I'll turn the market around !!!
- Or it will turn me around...
[Deleted]  
The guy hooks up with the girl. Leading the way home, something pours out joyously. They walk across the courtyard to the front door. She (thoughtfully):
- And here you can walk with a pram and the air is clean...
[Deleted]  

72 hours in hell. The feat of the walled-in tankers


72 часа в аду. Подвиг замурованных танкистов - Статьи
72 часа в аду. Подвиг замурованных танкистов - Статьи
  • 2014.02.17
  • www.maximonline.ru
Начнем издалека. Представь, что ты застрял в лифте на 72 часа. Казалось бы, экстремально? А теперь представь, что вместо лифта — раскаленный танк, из напитков в твоем распоряжении только техническая вода из радиатора, лицо у тебя разнесло шрапнелью, а еще тебе надо сдерживать наступление немецкого фронта с помощью пулемета Льюиса! Вот это мы...
[Deleted]  
Head of eBay cut salary in half

The e-commerce shop eBay has cut the salary of its head John Donahue by 53%, the BBC reports.

Donahue was paid $13.8m for 2013, including salary and final bonus. Meanwhile, in 2012 the payments amounted to $29.7m.

The company said the move was due to the fact that although its CEO had performed well over the past year, the firm's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations".


The company's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations". And at once the salary was halved. These Western capitalists are weird.

 

A Romanian ATM cracker won one of the top prizesat the Geneva Invention Fair last year. And left his "colleagues" without earnings

Valentin Boanta, who was convicted of stealing money from bank accounts, proposed for the competition... an ATM skimming protection system. This is the name given to the disguised devices that Boanta himself once installed in ATMs to read classified information from the magnetic tapes on plastic cards. The idea behind Boanta's invention is simple - the card is inserted through a mechanism which rotates the card 90 degrees instead of the shorter side, and then enters the card reader, making it impossible for the skimmer to read the magnetic stripe.

Valentin Boanta will be able to use the anti-skimmer award in four years' time, when he is released

Поставить на карту
Поставить на карту
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
На Женевской выставке изобретений один из главных призов в прошлом году получил румынский взломщик банкоматов. И оставил своих «коллег» без заработка Платежные карты появились в 1914 году благодаря мощному развитию автопрома в Америке. Сеть бензозаправок Mobil Oil рискнула ввести для постоянных клиентов безналичную оплату и выпустила...
 
peripatetikos:
Head of eBay cut salary in half

The e-commerce shop eBay has cut the salary of its head John Donahue by 53%, the BBC reports.

Donahue was paid $13.8m for 2013, including salary and final bonus. Meanwhile, in 2012 the payout was $29.7m.

The company said the move was due to the fact that although its CEO had performed well over the past year, the firm's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations".


The company's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations". And at once the salary was halved. These Western capitalists are weird.

That's a lot of grief for people).
[Deleted]  

Joke of Humour or ...


1...210221032104210521062107210821092110211121122113211421152116...4979
New comment