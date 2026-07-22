Interesting and Humour - page 2109
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A spring morning in the Belarusian Polesie.
Photo by: Sergey Shlyaga (National Geographic)
Good morning everyone!!!))
- Or it will turn me around...
- And here you can walk with a pram and the air is clean...
72 hours in hell. The feat of the walled-in tankers
The e-commerce shop eBay has cut the salary of its head John Donahue by 53%, the BBC reports.
Donahue was paid $13.8m for 2013, including salary and final bonus. Meanwhile, in 2012 the payments amounted to $29.7m.
The company said the move was due to the fact that although its CEO had performed well over the past year, the firm's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations".
The company's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations". And at once the salary was halved. These Western capitalists are weird.
A Romanian ATM cracker won one of the top prizesat the Geneva Invention Fair last year. And left his "colleagues" without earnings
Valentin Boanta, who was convicted of stealing money from bank accounts, proposed for the competition... an ATM skimming protection system. This is the name given to the disguised devices that Boanta himself once installed in ATMs to read classified information from the magnetic tapes on plastic cards. The idea behind Boanta's invention is simple - the card is inserted through a mechanism which rotates the card 90 degrees instead of the shorter side, and then enters the card reader, making it impossible for the skimmer to read the magnetic stripe.
Valentin Boanta will be able to use the anti-skimmer award in four years' time, when he is released
Head of eBay cut salary in half
The e-commerce shop eBay has cut the salary of its head John Donahue by 53%, the BBC reports.
Donahue was paid $13.8m for 2013, including salary and final bonus. Meanwhile, in 2012 the payout was $29.7m.
The company said the move was due to the fact that although its CEO had performed well over the past year, the firm's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations".
The company's financial performance "did not fully meet expectations". And at once the salary was halved. These Western capitalists are weird.
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