Interesting and Humour - page 648
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I've seen the video, the optics are fine. Take it. In the videos, there is a slowdown greater than 1/5 (120/25), it means that the software caught up and there is the opposite.
And "the other way round" ( one frame per N seconds) most likely in the camera settings, so as not to eat up memory. In short you need to take it))
"The iPad mini has just been unveiled.
It's about to start."
))
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