Interesting and Humour - page 648

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Mischek:

Traffic Control are big trolls. But still, credit where credit's due.
 
TheXpert:


I've seen the video, the optics are fine. Take it. In the videos, there is a slowdown greater than 1/5 (120/25), it means that the software caught up and there is the opposite.

And "the other way round" ( one frame per N seconds) most likely in the camera settings, so as not to eat up memory. In short you need to take it))

 
 
 
TheXpert:

Didn't take my eyes off............./
 

"The iPad mini has just been unveiled.
It's about to start."

))

 

Text broadcast

http://www.ridus.ru/news/49589/

 
 
Mischek:

I want to go there =D
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