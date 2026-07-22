Interesting and Humour - page 1212
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A marketer asks a programmer: What's the difficulty in supporting a big project?
Programmer: Imagine that you are a writer and you are supporting a project called War and Peace. You have the terms of reference to write a chapter about Natasha Rostova walking in the rain in the park. You write "it was raining", save it, you get an error message "Natasha Rostova has died, no continuation possible". Why is she dead? You start to look into it. It turns out that Pierre Bezukhov has slippery shoes, he fell down, his gun hit the ground and shot the pole, and a bullet from the pole ricocheted into Natasha. What to do? Load the gun with blanks? Change the shoes? We decide to remove the pole. We get the message, "Lieutenant Rzhevsky is dead." Turns out he's leaning against a pole in the next chapter that's already gone...
Just because you are inexperienced and jump to far-reaching conclusions doesn't mean I'm going to rush in and educate you now.
- Let's jump on the bed so the neighbours think we're making love.
They jump on the bed and go to bed.
In the morning, at breakfast, the wife puts an empty plate with a spoon on the table in front of her husband:
- Eat up, darling.
-... ?!
- And you rattle the spoon, let the neighbours think you're eating.
GF2045 / NEW YORK'2013 WEBSITE LAUNCHED
The world's leading scientists, engineers, neuroscientists, spiritual leaders and public figures will participate in the Second Global Future 2045 International Congress at Lincoln Center in New York City on 15-16 June 2013.
...
Speakers at the Global Future 2045 Congress include:
Raymond Kurzweil, inventor, futurologist, director of engineering at Google Corporation, author of the concept of technological singularity
Marvin Minsky, AI researcher, co-founder of the Artificial Intelligence Lab at MIT
George Church, Harvard professor, molecular geneticist and pioneer in synthetic biology
James Martin, largest private benefactor to the University of Oxford in its 900 year history
Peter Diamandis, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of the X-Prize Foundation, co-founder and CEO of Singularity University
David Hanson, anthropomorphic robot designer and researcher
Hiroshi Ishiguro, designer of anthropomorphic robots, director of Intelligent Robotics Laboratory in Osaka
Ted Berger, pioneer of neural prosthetics, developer of brain prosthesis technology at the Center for Neuroengineering at the University of Southern California
Sir Roger Penrose, quantum consciousness theorist. One of the creators of the Orch OR quantum model of consciousness and memory
David M. Dubrovsky, specialist in the philosophy of consciousness, co-chairman of the Scientific Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences on the methodology of AI
Alexander Kaplan, psychophysiologist, founder of the first Russian neurointerface laboratory
Hakob Pogosovich Nazaretyan, Head of the Euro-Asian Center for Mega-History and System Forecasting, Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences
Aleksandr Panov, futurologist, astrophysicist, author of the "Snooks-Panov curve" describing the singularity
Vitaly Dunin-Barkovsky, Founder and Honorary President of Russian Neuroinformatics Association//---
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