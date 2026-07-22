Interesting and Humour - page 3213
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Laziness is a sign of high intelligence
The original English version is here.
Specifically, it says that people who think are much less active than people who are not inclined to think/think a lot.
The Mongolian band Behi.
I loved it. It's inspirational to play.
Google translated it that way: "Bekhi." And the Mongolian boy band is called the Geldings. And they're friends--
...once it's there, it's gone.
Imho: better one Bears than a dozen squirrels...
It would be a pity if you got bumped or banned.
Imho: better one Bears than a dozen squirrels...
There aren't enough squirrels for all of you))
There aren't enough squirrels for all of you))
How programmers see users
There aren't enough squirrels for all of you))