Interesting and Humour - page 3213

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Sergey Golubev:

Laziness is a sign of high intelligence

The original English version is here.
Specifically, it says that people who think are much less active than people who are not inclined to think/think a lot.



 
Mongolian group Behi

 
Sergey Golubev:
The Mongolian band Behi.

I loved it. It's inspirational to play.

Google translated it that way: "Bekhi." And the Mongolian boy band is called the Geldings. And they're friends--

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

...once it's there, it's gone.

It would be a pity if it did, or if it got banned.

Imho: better one Bears than a dozen squirrels...
 
Aleksey Levashov:
It would be a pity if you got bumped or banned.

Imho: better one Bears than a dozen squirrels...

There aren't enough squirrels for all of you))

squirrel and sparrow

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

There aren't enough squirrels for all of you))

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How programmers see users

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

There aren't enough squirrels for all of you))

Yuriy Asaulenko:
Why did you guys take squirrels so literally? The meaning was different. You should think wider.
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