Interesting and Humour - page 148

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FAQ:

I agree 100%.

He is the only one without a flaw (meets all the conditions)

О ! Cap. What if the second one has a black outline? It's too easy.
 
Mischek:

There's an answer ) Excessive figure of a man .

Nah, the man is flawed, just like the last 4 figures.
 
Lizar:
Nah, the man's as flawed as the last four figures.

Shame on you, you can't see well, so what? That's not very nice of you, Konstantin.

He's also missing a finger and teeth. That's weird. Farnsworth has teeth and this one does not. Either that's an old picture or it's not Farnsworth.

 
Oops. No second black outline (
 
Andrew, where are you? We got it, let's do the next one.
 
Why isn't it a circle? It's not a square, unlike other squares, which are squares :))
 

The man's glasses are thick - he can't see very well - he could have missed something.

Either the second one, because there's no outline.

or the third because it's a circle

or the fourth because it's green

or the fifth because the size is small

or the first because it's hard to find a criterion to consider it superfluous

or the extra one, after all, the man

 

You can do it :) You guys are great!

Well done, the right answer is the first figure.

 
 
TheXpert:

You can do it :) Guys, guys!

Well done, the correct answer is the first figure.

Let's make it harder.

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