Interesting and Humour - page 148
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I agree 100%.
He is the only one without a flaw (meets all the conditions)
There's an answer ) Excessive figure of a man .
Nah, the man's as flawed as the last four figures.
Shame on you, you can't see well, so what? That's not very nice of you, Konstantin.
He's also missing a finger and teeth. That's weird. Farnsworth has teeth and this one does not. Either that's an old picture or it's not Farnsworth.
The man's glasses are thick - he can't see very well - he could have missed something.
Either the second one, because there's no outline.
or the third because it's a circle
or the fourth because it's green
or the fifth because the size is small
or the first because it's hard to find a criterion to consider it superfluous
or the extra one, after all, the man
You can do it :) You guys are great!
Well done, the right answer is the first figure.
You can do it :) Guys, guys!
Well done, the correct answer is the first figure.
Let's make it harder.