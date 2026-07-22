Interesting and Humour - page 1561

New comment
 
 
Mischek: iOS8

iOS 7 causes 'seasickness'

8 is nostalgic for MS-DOS, Volkov Commander and the aquarium monitor.

 
Silent:

, Volkov Commander

Eh, hardly anyone here even knows about it.
 
Mischek:
Eh, hardly anyone here even knows about it.

and rightly so. You need two stumps for it :)


 

Anyone can look cool, but it takes some awesome practice. // like this


 
Mischek:
Eh, hardly anyone here even knows about it.
I remember a joke the sysadmins used to have. They used to make fun of secretaries and other office ducks. While they were out of the office (plankton), the sysadmin hid one half of NC, and then the girls ran to him in horror with goggling eyes - no half of Norton Commander. He answered them: while you weren't at your workplace someone stole half of your program, go look for it. Who has three windows, demand it back. And half of the office was quietly rolling under their desks, watching the girl peering into everyone's monitors, looking for the stolen half of NC
 
 
rvv2006:

Not on foot, but upside down...

The VAZ comes with white slippers all at once... Ohhhhhhhh ...

 

 
Silent:

Anyone can look cool, but it takes some awesome practice. // like this

Anyone can look cool, but it takes practice to look cool. Now that's right.
1...155415551556155715581559156015611562156315641565156615671568...4979
New comment